‘I See What Y’all Did There’: Fans Suspect Cassie’s Baby Is Named After This Classic ’90s Film’s Characters

Cassie shared the first photo of her newborn baby with Alex Fine in a Dec. 11 Instagram post. The model and singer gave birth to a girl on Dec. 6, and she’s already calling the little one her best friend.



“She’s just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF,” wrote Cassie next to the photo, which shows what looks to be her hand wrapped around the baby’s arm.

Cassie seemed to name her daughter after classic ’90s movie characters. (Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

After the image was posted, it didn’t take long for people to notice the newborn has the same first name as Vivica A. Fox’s character in the 1996 film “Set It Off.” Fox’s actual name in the movie was Francesca Sutton but everyone referred to her as “Frankie.”

And the baby’s middle name, Stone, seems to be taken from Jada Pinkett Smith‘s character in the movie, Lida “Stony” Newsom

Of course, the classic film follows the story of four Black female friends who live in Los Angeles and decide to start robbing banks together. Queen Latifah and Kimberly Elise played the other two women.

“Wow beautiful seems like she have the whole set it off thing going on🖤 with her name,” someone wrote on Instagram.



“Come on Set It Off iconic name! Congrats Cassie! You deserve every good thing that God has for you!” another person commented

“I see what y’all did there,” a third person stated.

“Someone’s favorite movie is set it off 😍❤️” wrote another Instagram user.

It’s safe to say that news of Cassie and Fine being together came as a shock to many. Because she posted a photo that showed her kissing him in December 2018, barely two months after she and Sean “Diddy” Combs split after 10 years of being together.

Fine, a celebrity fitness trainer, was hired by one of Combs’ other trainers to work with Cassie when she and the Bad Boy founder were together. And that’s how they met.

Combs was then linked to Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter Lori Harvey, but they reportedly parted ways as well.

@cassie Instagram



