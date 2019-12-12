‘He’s Stressing Her Out’: T.I. Gets Checked By Fans For Making Fun Of Wife Tiny’s Gray Hairs

T.I. has been in the hot seat lately following his statement on a “Ladies Like Us” podcast episode that he routinely checks his daughter Deyjah Harris‘ hymen to ensure she’s still a virgin and he found himself facing backlash again after joking about Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ hair.

In a video that was uploaded to Tiny’s Instagam Story on Wednesday, the “King of the South” is seen playfully joking about his wife’s gray hairs coming in.

“Look at all them streaks,” he said as he played in his wife’s hair. “That means somebody smart as hell,” Tiny responded.

T.I. then quipped, “That means somebody old as hell.”

While the couple thought it was all laughs and giggles, fans weren’t here for T.I.’s jokes.

“He the reason she got all them grey hairs, mf done stressed her so bad them grey hairs came out expeditiously.”

“He need to go away, Expeditiously!!”

“Always worrying about women’s bodies.”

“He ain’t checking hymens now. He’s checking for gray hairs.”

“Cuz, you stress her the f**k out.”

While some users feel that T.I. is the cause of Tiny’s gray, some were in support of the couple’s playfulness.

“Aww, they so cute ❤️.”

“I love them together ❤️❤️💯💯💯.”

“They toxic, but I love them.”

“😩😂😂😂 awww.”

Love them or hate them, the Harrises always seem to stand by each other, regardless of what they go through as spouses.

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 19: Rapper/actor Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris attend ‘The Grand Hustle’ Exclusive Viewing Party at at The Gathering Spot on July 19, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

When he caught flak from social media users regarding his daughter’s hymen check, T.I. appeared on an episode of “Red Table Talk” to clear the air with Tiny by his side.

“I think all of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner when asked, ‘How do I deal with parenting in this day and age,’” he said on the show. “From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate. And I think that a lot people took it extremely literal.”

“Let me go set this record straight: I never said I was in any exam room, that is an assumption, that is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day as an 18-year-old and I never said that her mother wasn’t present. Her mom was present every time,” he added.

T.I. also mentioned that his 18-year-old daughter consented to the procedure at the time but was humiliated when he spoke about the practice publicly.

Fans can expect the third season of their show T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle to premiere in 2020.