‘Wanted to… Clear the Air’: Nolan Wells’ Mother Shuts Down Viral Rumors as New Timeline Ignites Fresh Speculation About Teen’s Final Hours 

Christine Wonsley, the mother of Nolan Wells, is pushing back against online rumors about her personal life as renewed attention surrounding her son’s death has intensified following the release of a civilian report examining the final hours before the 18-year-old disappeared on Mississippi’s Horn Island.

In a Facebook post shared Aug. 4, Wonsley addressed speculation circulating online that she had lost her job in the wake of the public scrutiny surrounding the case.

“I wanted to take a moment to clear the air regarding my employment with Memorial Health System. I am STILL employed at Memorial Health System as a Family Nurse Practitioner. I was NOT fired. Following the tragic passing of my son, I am taking time away from work to grieve and heal, which I believe anyone can understand.

Nolan Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, hit with negative reviews as investigation into son’s death continues (Photos: Facebook, Memorial Health System)

“Memorial Health System has been incredibly accommodating and supportive during this difficult time as I navigate the trauma of losing my son, along with the public scrutiny I have been experiencing. For that, I am sincerely grateful. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness, prayers, and support. My focus right now is on healing and honoring my son’s memory.”

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United Cajun Navy Examined Data, Photos Related to Disappearance

Her statement comes as the United Cajun Navy released a 22-page report compiling publicly available information, GPS data, photographs, social media posts and tips submitted by members of the public in an effort to organize known details surrounding Wells’ disappearance. The organization emphasized that the document is a “working analytical report” and not an official law enforcement finding.

Wells disappeared after traveling to Horn Island with friends on July Fourth. Authorities recovered his body two days later and have continued investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Officials completed the state autopsy, but they have kept the findings under seal while presenting the case to a grand jury.

Speaking with legal commentator Nancy Grace, United Cajun Navy Vice President Brian Trascher said the nonprofit gathered material already circulating publicly rather than conducting its own forensic investigation.

“And what we did, Nancy, was we asked our followers, ‘Hey, if anybody was there that day, you have pictures, videos, whatever, send it to us just so we can go through it, see if there’s anything relevant.’ We took all that information and compiled it into a just one digestible report of things we thought were relevant and could be helpful.”

Trascher stressed that the organization did not create new evidence or take photographs itself. Instead, volunteers attempted to organize existing material by comparing photographs with satellite imagery and mapping software.

Report Depicts Timeline

“Basically what we did was we took these pictures and we juxtaposed them to you know like Google Earth and satellite pictures of the island to try to determine exactly where they were. We looked at the initial coordinates called out from the Coast Guard or from Marine Patrol when the missing person’s report first went out and just tried to run these pictures against each other to say, ‘OK, this boat’s here now. It’s not here later,’ you know, and again, just create an index.”

TMZ and People have published portions of the report, including some photos and timeline details, but the full document has not been released. Among the report’s key observations is a reconstructed timeline highlighting several moments investigators believe deserve closer examination.

According to the document, video footage shows a crowded anchorage at 3:23 p.m., additional footage captures boats and people in the same area at 4:27 p.m., and Wells’ friends departed Horn Island aboard the Triton at 4:31 p.m. The report also references a video recorded around 5 p.m. showing a fight involving other people on the island before noting that by 7:30 p.m., a witness reported Wells was “nowhere in sight.”

Previously released GPS records largely match the timeline. The records show the boat carrying Wells left its departure dock at 9:56 a.m., arrived at Horn Island at 11:14 a.m., departed at 4:31 p.m., entered Fort Bayou at 5:52 p.m., returned to its original dock shortly after 6 p.m., and crews removed it from the water at the Fort Bayou boat launch at 7:19 p.m.

After reviewing the timeline, Nancy Grace questioned one aspect of the report during her discussion with Trascher.

“He wasn’t floating in the water. He wasn’t on the shore. If he had drowned, wouldn’t he be floating in the water?”

Nolan Wells’ Death Still a Mystery

The report itself does not draw conclusions about Wells’ death. Instead, it identifies what its authors describe as gaps in the publicly known timeline and suggests additional evidence investigators could review, including phone records, GPS data and separate witness interviews. The organization cautioned that readers should not interpret its recommendations as evidence that law enforcement either collected or failed to collect those materials.

The document also includes still images showing six boats that were near one another throughout much of July 4. According to the report, only the Palm Beach and the Triton have been linked to Wells’ group.

Witnesses previously said the Triton left the island because it developed problems with a faulty bilge pump, while the Palm Beach reportedly towed the vessel. The report does not determine when the boat began taking on water or who occupied every boat anchored nearby that afternoon.

Trascher said the organization has provided the report to Wells’ family, their attorneys and law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

Enhanced Audio Still a Sticking Point in Mystery

The report’s release follows another recent development that has drawn renewed attention to the case. Grace, who has closely followed Wells’ disappearance and repeatedly pressed for answers, recently highlighted enhanced audio from a July 4 distress call placed to private towing company Sea Tow after the Triton reportedly began taking on water near Horn Island.

In the enhanced audio, listeners prompted by her team’s transcription can hear a woman seemingly asking, “Want me to cover him up?” and “Is he dead?” Another voice appears to call out, “Nolan don’t die,” before someone else yells, “Ayo, shut the f–k up. Damnit, Bart.” All the enhanced voices are nonetheless still indistinct.

While investigators continue working to determine exactly what happened to Wells, his mother said her attention remains focused on mourning her son, preserving his memory, and finding out the truth.