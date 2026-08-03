‘I Hope You Find God!’: Black Mother Fires Back After White Pittsburgh Man Berates 9-Year-Old Twin Sons at Lemonade Stand in Viral Video

A Pittsburgh father says his twin sons keep getting harassed, and all they want to do is sell lemonade.

Marcus McBride is the father of the 9-year-old twins behind “Steel City Twinz,” a lemonade company. Their motto is “the world’s scary, we’re making it sweeter.”

Twins Major and Makai run a lemonade stand in Pittsburgh. (Photo: Instagram/@steelcitytwinz)

McBride told Atlanta Black Star that the kids recently went viral after a man on a bike yelled at the kids and their mother.

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Harassing Children

In the video, you see a white man on a bike pull up behind the lemonade stand and start telling the kids they’re being exploited.

“Are you just going to keep harassing us?” the mother said in the video.

The man then rolled his bike up to the children and told them he did not hate them because of the color of their skin. He added that everyone is equal, before accusing the mother of exploiting them again.

“Why don’t you go to the hookah store with the money they earned?” he yelled.

At certain parts of the video, you can see the children waving at people, ignoring the man on the bike.

“I hope that you can find God and he can help you deal with the trauma that you have,” the mother said.

“Good luck exploiting your kids,” he replied.

McBride said this sort of interaction is not new for his family.

“We’ve been going through a lot of harassment for the past year,” McBride explained.

Ongoing Battle

The father said he believed race had a role in this situation because it took place in a predominantly white area of Pittsburgh. That’s where they typically go to sell lemonade.

Neighbors would reportedly walk up and say insults to the two 9-year-olds. However, the man in the video was not identified.

McBride said he was just trying to get a reaction out of the twins and their mother.

“The whole point of the stand was to show love,” McBride said. “So even though people are acting that way, we should still show love.”