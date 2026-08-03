‘What a Disgusting Display’: MAGA Critics Fall Apart After Jasmine Crockett Unapologetically Slams Hearing as ‘White Pride Rally’

Conservatives online are calling out Rep. Jasmine Crockett for referring to a House Smithsonian hearing as “the Republicans’ white pride rally.”

The Texas Democratic congresswoman made the comment on July 21 during the House Oversight Committee’s Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee hearing on the Smithsonian.

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert accused the Smithsonian of pushing “a racial narrative that divides Americans by their skin color and by guilt.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett excoriated Republican House members in a congressional hearing for attempting to water down the Smithsonian’s mission of presenting an accurate picture of America’s human rights history. (Photo: Jasmine Crockett/Facebook)

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Boebert and Crockett Faceoff

“Is that what you care about?” Boebert said. “Just racism and making people feel guilty?”

The executive director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, Anthea Hartig, was called to testify before the subcommittee. She was named in a scathing White House Domestic Policy Council report released on July 4, according to ABC News.

The report accused NMAH and its leadership of engaging in “extreme political activism” and presenting “a radical view of American history.” Crockett shared her thoughts right after Boebert spoke.

“Welcome to the Republicans’ white pride rally disguised as a congressional hearing,” Crockett said. “It might be uncomfortable for some people on this committee … but facts are facts.”

“And it’s a fact that there is a violent, exclusionary, discriminatory, sexist, and racist part of American history.”

The hearing was titled “Rewriting American History: Examining the Smithsonian’s Efforts to Reshape the Past.”

While she spoke, Crockett highlighted several important moments in our nation’s history – indigenous populations forced out of their land, thousands of Black people lynched, Black people being denied the right to vote, and four little Black girls murdered in a bombing by the Ku Klux Klan at Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963.

“Attacks on the Smithsonian or any other institution that’s willing to tell the true history of America is not only an attempt to rewrite history, it’s an attempt to erase history,” Crockett said. “I don’t understand this fetish that these white guys with fragile egos have with trying to feel oppressed.”

Right Wing Social Media Users Lash Out

Conservatives online were quick to criticize Crockett for what she said.

“Absolutely beneath the office. Sadly, not shocked, but what a disgusting display,” Andrew Kolvet, the executive producer of the “Charlie Kirk Show,” wrote on X.

“[Crockett] is going to be unemployed soon so she needs to get her TikTok talking points in so she can feel relevant before her 15 minutes are up,” @CharRenee75 added.

“Jasmine always drags race into everything because that’s all she sees…classic projection from the ‘real’ racist in the room,” Bret Seufert commented.

“166 days til she is gone and she stops embarrassing my state in Congress,” @SimplyGo2Deb commented.

Past Censorship of Crockett

Republican lawmakers have tried to censure Crockett in the past.

In March 2025, Republican Texas Rep. Randy Weber introduced a resolution to censure the democrat. It was after Crockett referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels” and a “hot-ass mess” at a Human Rights Campaign event.

Controversy grew around the remarks because Abbott has used a wheelchair since 1984.

Crockett defended her statements by explaining she was attacking Abbott’s policies, not mocking his disability.

This is Crockett’s last term in the House. She opted out of a reelection bid for the House to run for the U.S. Senate, losing in the Democratic primary to Texas state Rep. James Talarico back in March.