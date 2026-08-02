‘It Has Been a Long Journey’: Tyler Perry Gives Recent HBCU Grad the Final Push She Needed to Make Her Harvard Dreams a Reality

Tyler Perry has changed lives again, helping a recent grad pursue a dream that once seemed out of reach.

The billionaire filmmaker never went to college but received an honorary doctorate of Letters degree from Atlanta’s Emory University.

Still, Perry regularly gives back to the community that helped shape his career by providing life-changing opportunities for deserving HBCU students.

Tyler Perry helped a writer get closer to her dreams by paying her tuition at an Ivy League school. (Photos: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby, @janay_d_/Instagram)

Alabama outlets are highlighting a woman who went viral after revealing Tyler Perry paid the remaining balance at an Ivy League school.

Janay Duberry, a graduate of Tuskegee University, currently attends Harvard University Graduate School of Education.

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She thanked Perry on Instagram for investing in her future and helping make her dream a reality.

“Thank you @tylerperry,” she began. “It has been a long journey.”

Duberry graduated magnum cum laude from the Alabama college in May. In her post, she shared how years of networking and writing led to her acceptance at an Ivy League school.

Harvard offered generous financial aid, but she still faced a “significant funding gap” that left her unsure she could attend.

“But God made a way. Thank you, Tyler Perry, for hearing my story, believing in my gifts as a writer and educator, and covering the remaining cost of my Harvard education,” Duberry continued.

She said the support will help her continue her education while advancing her writing and educational work.

“You are a true light in the Black community. I love you, and I am overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful beyond words,” Duberry added.

Duberry shared another post that read, “Thank you, Tyler Perry. Your generosity helped open the door to my Harvard education, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity your kindness has made possible.”

“I was headed to Harvard. Tyler Perry made sure I could arrive supported,” she added in one final post.

The award-winning filmmaker regularly supports causes close to his heart, both publicly and behind the scenes.

One Facebook reader said, “This is what’s right … Tyler Perry didn’t ask for anything; he helped because he saw a young lady trying to make her life better and those around her. Thank you Tyler, just tell her to pass it on to someone else when she gets the opportunity.”

Instagram users wrote comments like, “This man contributes so many “good deeds” (pun intended) without people even knowing.” Another said, “That’s why God keeps blessing him.”

Perry most recently paid for 18-year-old Nolan Wells’ funeral. In addition, he doubled Al Sharpton’s $50,000 donation to help authorities determine how he died.

Perry has a long history of philanthropy. Last year, he made a major donation to Perfecting Church under Bishop Marvin Winans.

He also gave $2.75 million to help low-income Atlanta seniors keep their homes, and donated $1.5 million to charities and agencies providing food and resources during the 2025 SNAP benefit freeze.









