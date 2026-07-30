‘Bizarre’: Georgia Mother Armed with Fuel Pump Fends Off Man Trying to Grab Child at Gas Station — But the Video Raises More Questions Than Answers

Metro Atlanta investigators are trying to figure out what led to a bizarre incident involving a man who tried to grab children at a gas station.

Jerahn Tucker was arrested last Thursday in Marietta, according to a warrant obtained by Atlanta Black Star. He was charged with attempted kidnapping, simple assault, and possession of marijuana.

Chaotic Surveillance Video

Jerahn Tucker is accused of trying to grab a child at a Georgia gas station. (Photo: YouTube/WSB-TV)

According to the warrant, Chastity Woodward parked at a gas pump with her two children inside her car. Surveillance video obtained by WSB-TV shows Woodward and one of her children walking back to the car as Tucker walks around the car.

Tucker then stops and looks inside the passenger side door of the car, where the child is sitting.

“The vehicle was occupied by two juveniles sitting in the backseat, and as said accused opened the door, said accused successfully grabbed Juvenile Victim, and attempted to pull her out of the vehicle,” the warrant said.

The video then cuts to the child jumping out of the car and running around it as Tucker chases him.

You can see bystanders in the video trying to stop the child and Tucker as Woodward chases the two. At one point, you see Woodward use the gas pump as a weapon against Tucker.

Tucker appears not to be wearing a shirt or shoes. He also appeared to be scratching himself as he walked up to the car.

After the chase, Tucker ran off to his car, where, according to investigators, he lived. Officers later caught up with him and found a THC vape in his vehicle.

Online Speculation

Many people questioned some of the actions in the video.

“Just lock the car door, what the hell? Why get out?” @_lovesmiley commented on Instagram.

“I’m sorry, but I’m dying at her clearly telling [the child] to get in the car and lock the door, and he keeps getting out lmao. I’m glad everyone is safe tho,” @dnr1122334 added.

“Why the keep getting out of the car?” @theoneandonlyvondrea said.

“I’m kind of confused by this whole video. I noticed the guy who’s trying to get to the child, but why are other guys just standing around watching him being aggressive towards the child and female?” @adrianrfletcher asked.

Investigation Continues

“This is a bizarre case,” Marietta Police Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy told Atlanta Black Star.

According to McPhilamy, witnesses saw Tucker speaking to Woodward before the chase. The mother also accused Tucker of claiming to have a gun. She told officers he claimed to have it in his waistband.

McPhilamy confirmed Tucker was not armed. It’s unclear if Tucker and Woodward knew each other prior to the interaction.

“Maybe there was something in the car that belonged to him, and he wasn’t even going for the kids,” McPhilamy theorized. “Maybe he is the father of the kids, even though she swears she has no idea who he is and she’s never seen him before.”

Tucker has no bond set, according to court records. His next court date has not been set.

Atlanta Black Star was unable to get in contact with the mother.