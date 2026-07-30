‘Can You Tell Me What You’re Here for?: White Security Guard’s Job Is on the Line After Viral Video Shows Her Confronting Black Trucker Leaving Planet Fitness Gym

A female security guard got way too worked up over a Planet Fitness customer, and now the gym chain is looking into her actions.

A Black trucker who goes by “prizetrucking76” on Instagram squeezed in a workout at Planet Fitness during a pitstop in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

On his way back to his rig in the parking lot, a white volunteer security officer detained him for questioning. The June 9 clip showed her accusing him of loitering and of being unhoused.



A female security guard is caught in a viral video confronting a man. (Photos: Instagram/prizetrucking76)

“Can you tell me what you’re here for, or are you here loitering?” she snapped at the man, before demanding to know his name. Prizetrucking76 filmed her grilling him about his Planet Fitness membership status, and she wouldn’t step away from him when he asked her to back off.

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“Her body language giving she can whoop me, was throwing me off,” he wrote in the caption. “She refused to give the number of the company she works for or any number… and kept saying she’ll call the police. I’m like hurry up and do it; maybe they’ll make some sense of this… call the po po ho.”

She had no idea prizetrucking76 has more than 150,000 followers on Instagram. The insulting exchange quickly went viral and drew the attention of the billion-dollar fitness franchisor. Planet Fitness responded directly in his comments section.

Planet Fitness Responds

“The security personnel in this video is not hired or managed by Planet Fitness and is hired by the property owner to oversee the complex,” Planet Fitness wrote. “We look forward to learning more from you. Thank you for bringing this to our attention!”

Planet Fitness may want a word with its own staff, too.

In the video, the volunteer guard walked prizetrucking76 to the gym’s front desk to confirm his membership, but the employees didn’t seem to know what to do.

The female employee stared at the trucker blankly when he said, “Didn’t you just see me? You just said bye.” But once he reminded her they could roll back the surveillance tape, she finally acknowledged him.

“I was the only Black person in the building, so you mean to tell me you didn’t spot me huh,” Prizetrucking76 wrote in the caption. “The lady even spoke to me on the way out; she looked at me like, ‘Where did he come from,’ like I was foreign, frfr.”

Shortly after the incident, prizetrucking76 claimed Planet Fitness revoked his membership. Despite the company reaching out publicly in his comments section, he said he couldn’t get corporate on the phone.