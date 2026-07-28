‘Insane’: Trump Goes Off the Rails During Wild Rant, Calls the Reflecting Pool the Wrong Name —Then Makes a Stunning Claim About the Troubled Renovations

Donald Trump offered a rather unusual description of his latest White House renovation projects after weeks of chaos.

The 80-year-old president has been fixated on upgrading the National Mall’s reflecting pool in Washington.

While touting White House upgrades, Trump revived a claim despite no damage being found after it was drained.

President Donald Trump shines a spotlight on his Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fiasco. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Interior Department awarded no-bid contracts worth more than $14 million in renovation costs to companies with close ties to Trump’s presidential campaign or private businesses.

After the overhaul, workers painted the basin “American flag blue,” but the coating soon peeled off and floated to the top of the water.

‘All A Lie!’: Trump Drains the Reflecting Pool After Claiming Mass Vandalism—But Then the Internet Uncovered the Truth and He May Be the Blame

Not to mention the massive layer of algae blooms that took over the Reflecting Pool, causing more embarrassment for Trump.

Instead of taking responsibility for hiring subpar contractors, the president blamed vandals for damaging the site without providing any evidence.

In the last few weeks, workers have drained the Reflecting Pool twice to repair the supposed damage.

The real estate developer Republican politician also had fencing and tarps placed around the DC landmark, blocking the view of the failed facelift.

Trump: "The beautiful reflecting pond. Somebody comes along and starts cutting it with a knife. They're sick. But it's in the hospital now, but it's gonna get better very soon." pic.twitter.com/GjKUlbg7iS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2026

While bragging about his Washington beautification efforts, Trump brought up the Reflecting Pool during his hour-long speech in Milford, Michigan, on July 27.

However, his big boast derailed when he called the Reflecting Pool the wrong name after claims about the remodeling job fell flat.

“The beautiful reflecting pond where we did some job. Somebody comes along and starts cutting it with a knife. They’re sick,” Trump told his crowd of supporters, again without providing proof.

He made another claim that sparked a flood of comments questioning his mental state.

“But it’s in the hospital now, but it’s going to get better very soon,” Trump said about the Reflecting Pool.

“It’s almost ready to open. We could have kept it that way for a while, but I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to have it fixed perfectly,” the president insisted.

REFLECTING POOL IS FILLED WITH ALGAE:



As seen in these videos I took, the algae doesn’t appear to be attached to the bottom of the Reflecting Pool.



That suggests it likely came from the pipes that didn’t have water in them during the renovations, allowing algae to dry out.… pic.twitter.com/JYDYHEIGgh — Gregory Lyakhov (@GregoryLyakhov) June 12, 2026

The latest Reflecting Pool update powered a torrent of online reactions as a clip of Trump’s speech made the rounds.

“He just stands there and tells lies. He lies like the rest of us breathe,” someone on X declared.

A second poster exclaimed, “He’s insane. He needs to be in a Straight Jacket!”

The jokes piled on but many inquited about Trump speaking about the Reflecting Pool as a human.

“The reflecting pool is in the hospital now; where can we send flowers?” one account jokingly asked, mocking the president.

A black tarp seemingly intended to obscure the Reflecting Pool from public view flaps in the wind pic.twitter.com/MwTKXVYo8G — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 20, 2026

Over on Threads, one Trump critic wrote, “Besides being a pathological liar, he has a kindergarten-level sense of humor.”

“I think he tries to be cute, but he says so many whack-a-doodle things on a regular basis that you can’t pick out the intentional jokes from the crazy,” suggested another poster.

The Reflecting Pool saga has damaged Trump’s self-made perception and exposed ordinary people to possible jail time.

U.S. Olympian David Hearn is among at least six people arrested in the alleged vandalism case at the Reflecting Pool.

Paint peels from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after recent renovations following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to paint it blue ahead of the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 18, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle… pic.twitter.com/eGKEa5N5m8 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 18, 2026

Hearn, 67, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of property destruction. A trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 28 in D.C. Superior Court.

“I didn’t remove, tear, rip, break or destroy any of it,” he told NBC News in June. “The condition of the Reflecting Pool was the same after I stepped away from the water as it was before I got there.”

On July 21, California Rep. Robert Garcia blasted Trump over the Reflecting Pool debacle. He made the remarks during a Democratic “shadow hearing” examining the president’s “vanity projects” in Washington.

Garcia, 48, said, “Now there is currently a $14 million renovation underway that’s been plagued by algae and a bottom that’s chipping away and falling apart at the Reflecting Pool.”

“It was built so incompetently that they’re trying to put an innocent man in jail to cover up their shoddy work, with contracts going to Donald Trump’s friends and donors. What a disgrace and completely shameful,” the congressman added.