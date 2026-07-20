‘Completely Lost’: Trump Gets Flustered and Confused by a Simple Question, Then Scrambles to Bury the Awkward Fumble with a Wild String of Unfounded Claims

When President Donald Trump wants something or is trying to convince Americans to believe him on some nonsensical point, he repeats it over and over like a broken record.

So, it was no surprise that on his way back home from the NATO summit in Turkey on July 8, Trump launched into a tirade, once again, over not winning a Nobel Peace Prize last year.

A reporter aboard Air Force One asked whether Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado could return from exile after last month’s deadly earthquakes in Venezuela, prompting the rant.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“On Venezuela, did you tell Machado not to go back to Venezuela the other week, and what’s your relationship?”

“You mean did I tell him a long time ago?” a confused Trump replied, calling Machado, a woman, “him.”



“Maria Corína Machado, the opposition figure, did you tell her not to go back?” the reporter asked again.

Reporter: Did you tell Machado not to go back to Venezuela?



Trump: You mean, did I tell him a long time ago?



Reporter: María Corina Machado



Trump: No… I think she's a good person. She gave me the Nobel Prize, right? So, how can I dislike her? pic.twitter.com/x1XI7vXeur — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2026

“Oh no, no, not at all,” a bewildered Trump denied. “No, she’s terrific. She’s a wonderful person, before dazedly asking, “Did she go back? Right?”

“She did not,” the journalist began. “It was reported,” but Trump cut him off, denying again, “I did not tell her not to go back. I think she’s a good person. She gave me the Nobel Prize. So how can I dislike her? She gave me the Nobel Prize. She won the Nobel Prize. She said, ‘The only one who should win it is Trump.’ I didn’t know her at all. She said, ‘Trump settled eight wars,’ which is true,” the president falsely boasted.

He went on to insist “they,” whoever that is, “were talking about it today.”

“I mean, think of the wars I settled. Eight,” Trump gaslighted. “Wars that were going on for 30, even if you look in the Congo. The Congo versus Rwanda. I settled it after 14 years, and about 15 million people had their heads chopped off. I settled that one. I settled eight wars and when she won the Nobel Prize for Peace, she said, ‘I can’t believe I won it. The only one who should win it is Trump.’”

Machado gave Trump her Nobel Prize medal, but the Nobel Committee made clear that it cannot reaward a Nobel Prize once it gives one out.

He went on to diss Norway. “It’s very sad with Norway, but I would say I should have won that award more than anybody that ever received the Nobel Peace Prize because nobody settled wars. I settled eight of them. Because I’m a certain type of personality, I was able to settle them,” a pompous Trump crowed.

He then blathered on falsely claiming he ended conflicts between nations that weren’t even at war.

Social media users called him out for those claims and other bizarre statements he recently made.

This one pointed out, “He forgot the question and couldn’t remember who she was. Demented fool.” Another wondered, “So clueless. Makes one wonder if he would even notice if someone moved the stairs from the plane when he disembarks AF1.”

Still another noted, “Notice the question gets completely lost.” But poster Russell Sprout may have said it best, “How could you take a prize you didn’t earn? Lowlife.”

Trump Claims About Ending Wars

Trump has been boasting for more than a year about ending global conflicts. First, it was eight, then nine, now he’s back to eight.

Trump does get credit in some quarters for brokering a ceasefire in Gaza on Oct. 10 after Israeli forces bombarded the strip for years, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians and reducing the region to rubble.

Critics say American sentiment was turning on Trump over what many called an Israeli genocide, forcing Trump to order Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to slow the pace of the slaughter — more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the deal went into effect — or risk losing billions in U.S. support.

Interestingly, some also credit Trump with ending the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last summer even though the United States was a participant in the campaign against the Islamic Republic.

As for the other six conflicts Trump claims to have settled, new fighting broke out between Thailand and Cambodia in December and between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels, according to The Associated Press, two wars Trump claimed to have ended.

He also insisted he brokered peace in a war between Ethiopia and Egypt, but peace talks did not involve the U.S., and it was never a war between the two but a diplomatic disagreement over a contested dam.

Trump claimed he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but India denied he was involved at all.

Trump also claimed he brokered a deal in a war between Serbia and Kosovo, but there’s been no war between the neighboring countries during Trump’s second term, the AP reported.