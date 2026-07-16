‘Broke —‘: Jersey Mike’s Employee Cusses Out Black Woman Over Free Birthday Sub—Then Claims He ‘Doesn’t Remember Faces’ When She Returns

A Black Baltimore woman was in for a rude awakening when she tried to redeem a coupon for a free birthday sub at Jersey Mike’s.

The woman and her partner stopped at a Baltimore location to claim what she says was a free meal offered through the company’s app loyalty program.

Instead, she received a wildly inappropriate response from David, the cashier who later identified himself as a manager. It’s unclear why her reward was denied.

Black woman gets in argument with Jersey Mike’s manager over free birthday sub (Instagram/ domeafavordntdomenofavors_)

“Get the f–k out. Please and thank you,” he told the woman in a July 12 video that is now viral. His expletive-laden rant took customer service to shocking lows.

“Broke a– can’t afford ten dollars,” he told the woman, adding, “I don’t give a f–k if it’s your birthday.”

Flinging F-bombs right and left, David made the already uncomfortable situation even more surreal. According to the woman, he later pretended not to recognize her, saying he “doesn’t remember faces.” A response she called dismissive and disrespectful.

“The situation became so uncomfortable that other customers appeared to leave because of the way I was being treated,” she continued. “No customer should have to experience this in an establishment that is supposed to be welcoming and provide good customer service.”

The video shows David mocking her voice and trying to shoo her away. At one point, he told her: “Look, your man’s standing at the door. C’mon.”

But the woman stood her ground and issued an ominous warning: “Watch you lose your job, David. ‘Broke a–’ on my birthday. This is how I get treated on my birthday at Jersey Mike’s.”

He apparently messed with the wrong customer. The woman is now threatening a lawsuit over the sandwich snafu.

People on the internet had thoughts.

“Not the man making hoagies calling somebody broke?” read a top comment over on the Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram.

But others thought her scorched-earth approach was too much. As one put it in the comments of her July 13 follow-up: “LMAO, crazy that you tagged Fox News in your original post. The city of Baltimore ain’t going to get you a free sandwich.”

Regardless of the outcome, most can agree the employee’s behavior was unacceptable. As one commenter put it: “Customer service should never get to this point.”