‘Nothing More Than Garbage’: Furious Backlash Erupts as Trump Beams Over New Coin Featuring His Face Just Days After Bessent Snubbed Harriet Tubman

Days after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the Trump administration had once again shelved plans to place Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, the Treasury Department unveiled a new commemorative coin bearing President Donald Trump’s face.

The contrast immediately fueled criticism that Bessent had found a way to give Trump the tribute he wanted while abandoning a yearslong effort to honor one of America’s most celebrated freedom fighters.

The U.S. Mint announced Wednesday it has begun producing a new $1 commemorative coin featuring Trump’s likeness to mark America’s 250th anniversary. The coin, scheduled for release this fall, carries Trump’s portrait on the front alongside the word “LIBERTY,” the dates “1776-2026,” and the phrase “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

U.S. President Donald Trump (C), joined by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, participates in a roundtable discussion with farmers in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is expected to announce a $12 billion farm aid package, which includes one-time payments to those affected by the administration’s trade policies. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Treasury officials described the coin as a tribute to the nation’s history.

“It is intended to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism,” Bessent wrote on X. “Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”

As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a… pic.twitter.com/PEMrsGqOEA — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 15, 2026

Trump appeared delighted by the tribute.

“It’s very unusual, but I was honored by it,” Trump told Fox Business Network on Wednesday. “It’s very cute they gave me a coin.”

The rollout comes little over a week after Bessent confirmed the Treasury Department had stopped pursuing the Obama-era plan to replace former President Andrew Jackson with abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

When asked about the redesign last week, Bessent said Treasury was “not, at present” moving forward with the project, effectively freezing a proposal that had been in development for nearly a decade.

The effort to feature Tubman on U.S. currency began in 2016 during the Obama administration. The redesigned bill was originally expected to debut in 2020 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Trump’s first administration delayed the redesign until at least 2028, and the Biden administration later revived the effort before Bessent halted it once again.

The timing of Wednesday’s announcement drew immediate backlash from critics, who argued the administration had no problem fast-tracking recognition for Trump while leaving Tubman’s long-promised place on U.S. currency in limbo.

Rep. James Clyburn blasted the decision on social media.

“Can someone please explain to me how a gold coin with Trump’s face on it honors the ‘enduring legacy of liberty’?” he wrote.

Others accused the administration of using patriotic language to mask what they viewed as political favoritism.

“Legacy – he’s removed historical records for black Americans and women. And I’m sure indigenous people, but that could be ongoing,” one Threads user wrote. “Patriotism – he fomented an insurrection. American Values – I guess that depends what you consider ‘values.’ Rape, felony, lies, corruption. ‘Freedom for all’ – except Democrats, leftists, protestors, immigrants, birthright citizens… or anyone they just don’t like the looks of.”

Another user dismissed the commemorative coin altogether.

“Everything that has Trump’s image, approval, and/or endorsement becomes nothing more than garbage,” the commenter wrote.

The coin also raises questions because federal law generally prohibits living people from appearing on U.S. currency. However, the Treasury secretary has authority to authorize certain commemorative coins. It allows the administration to move forward without changing circulating paper money.

Wednesday’s announcement follows another break from Treasury tradition.

In March, the Treasury Department announced Trump’s signature would appear on all newly printed U.S. paper currency. The move broke with the longstanding practice of using only the Treasury secretary’s and U.S. treasurer’s signatures.

The final version of the commemorative coin also differs from artwork approved earlier this year by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Trump. Treasury officials did not explain why the design changed before production began.