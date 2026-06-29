‘Bobbing and Weaving’: Scott Bessent Smirked While a Dem Accused Him of Helping Trump Rob Taxpayers — Then Dropped a Secret Memo He Couldn’t Answer

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put on a master class in evasion — smirking his way through a blistering line of questioning from Sen. Ron Wyden over what the Oregon Democrat called the most brazen abuse of presidential power in American history: Trump’s IRS audit immunity deal.

Wyden came in hot, building off acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s admission the day prior that the anti-weaponization fund was dead, and immediately pressing Bessent on what that meant for the immunity itself.

“Does the IRS audit immunity given to Trump, his family, and his businesses still stand?” Wyden asked during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on June 3, 2026,. “I’d like a yes or no answer to that.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is grilled by Sen. Ron Wyden during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on June 3, 2026. (YouTube screenshot/Atlanta Black Star)





‘Bobbing and Weaving’

Bessent’s response set the tone for everything that followed.

“As I said, I’m unable to comment with ongoing litigation.”

Undeterred, Wyden laid out what he believed was at stake in terms that left nothing to the imagination.

“This immunity deal is the biggest scam against the taxpayer in American history,” he said. “Americans are going to pay taxes and Trump and his clan won’t.”

Wyden then drilled into the legal mechanics, arguing that the tax code allows the DOJ to settle a tax dispute only after the Treasury Department first defers it. That, he said, could implicate Bessent’s own department more deeply than previously acknowledged. Wyden also revealed that career IRS attorneys wrote a 25-page memo recommending the court dismiss Trump’s lawsuit outright before asking Bessent whether he had read it.

“Again, there’s continuing litigation, and I’m unable to answer,” Bessent replied, leaning on the fact that the legality of the settlement is being challenged in federal courts.

Wyden asked if Bessent would provide the committee a copy of the memo.

“Again, there’s continuing litigation.”

When Wyden raised the suspicious cancellation of Booz Allen contracts — three days before Trump filed his lawsuit — and asked if Bessent had advance knowledge of the suit, Bessent finally gave a direct answer. (A Booz Allen contractor leaked Trump’s returns during his first term, years before the Treasury Department canceled its contracts with the giant consulting firm this past January.)

“I did not.”

Wyden wasn’t buying it. He closed with an indictment that filled the room.

“This whole settlement, in my view, is the most brazen abuse of power ever in our history. As of now, every American is subject to audit except Donald Trump and his family. You’ve been dodging questions — bobbing and weaving — and the American people deserve answers.”

Bessent smiled. The camera caught it. Wyden yielded back.

Watch the video here.

