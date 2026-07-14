‘Somebody Is Sweating’: Trump Thinks He’s Holding All the Cards for the Midterm Election, But Critics Say He Looks Like a Man Watching the Walls Close In

A political convention is usually the finish line of a campaign. This fall, however, President Donald Trump is flipping that script.

Months before Americans cast ballots in the midterm elections, he is staging a national Republican convention of his own, betting that one massive rally can keep his party energized at a moment when history suggests the opposite usually happens.

Trump announced that Republicans will gather Sept. 9 and 10 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas for what will be the party’s first national convention held ahead of a midterm election.

(Photo credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)



While both Republicans and Democrats traditionally reserve their marquee conventions for presidential election years, Trump has been discussing the concept since last year as a way to focus attention on critical House and Senate races.

Trump has framed the event as both a celebration and a campaign kickoff.

“We will also have lots of Great Entertainment — It will be a RALLY like none other!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post announcing the convention details.

The Real Message

The strategy reflects concerns shared by many Republicans about the political realities of midterm elections. The president’s party has only slim majorities in Congress, and the party controlling the White House historically loses seats during midterms.

With Trump himself not appearing on the ballot, Republican leaders have also worried that motivating their voters could prove more difficult than it was during the 2024 presidential race.

If Democrats win control of either the House or the Senate, they would be positioned to block much of Trump’s legislative agenda during the final two years of his term while opening congressional investigations into his administration.

The Republican National Committee anticipated the possibility of a midterm convention months ago. At its winter meeting in January, committee members amended party procedures to make such an event possible.

Convention Excitement

Republican officials have embraced the convention as a way to energize supporters.

“The Republican National Committee’s decision to bring its first-ever midterm convention to Dallas is a tremendous honor,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement. “Dallas has become America’s top destination for business, families, and major events. I look forward to welcoming my fellow Republicans from across the United States to Dallas this September.”

“As Chairman of the Republican Mayors Association, I’m confident that this unprecedented convention will energize our party, strengthen the conservative movement, and help build momentum for a successful 2026 election,” Johnson adds.

Florida State Sen. Joe Gruters, chairman of the Republican National Convention, also promoted the event’s political message.

“This convention will be a Trumpapalooza,” said Gruters, according to CBS. “Where we will showcase the America First agenda, which has delivered the largest tax cut in history and made communities safer.”

Texas Republican Party Chair D’rinda Randall likewise highlighted Trump’s connection to the host city.

“President Trump has said that Dallas is one of his favorite places in the world, and Texans couldn’t be more excited to welcome back our favorite President,” Randall said.

Key Races

Holding the convention in Texas also carries significant political implications. The state is home to one of the nation’s highest-profile Senate contests, where Democratic nominee James Talarico is challenging Republican nominee Ken Paxton.

Paxton, the Texas attorney general, won the Republican nomination earlier this year with Trump’s endorsement after defeating longtime Sen. John Cornyn.

But some Republican leaders have privately worried that Paxton’s history of controversies — including an extramarital affair, an impeachment, and a securities fraud case that did not result in a conviction — could complicate what might otherwise have been a relatively secure Republican race.

The Dallas convention also shines another spotlight on Texas following Trump’s push for mid-decade congressional redistricting, an effort designed to strengthen Republican prospects in this year’s elections.

Democrats explored holding a similar convention before ultimately shelving the idea, in part because of financial concerns. The Democratic National Committee has faced sluggish fundraising and millions of dollars in debt, making an expensive national gathering difficult to justify. Although the party opted against the event this year, Democrats did hold comparable midterm conferences during the 1970s and 1980s.

‘He is Desperate’

Trump’s announcement also sparked immediate reactions online from critics who viewed the unprecedented convention as evidence that Republicans are increasingly anxious about the coming elections.

Jamal S. Suwaidi, an Emirati academic, writer and strategic expert, argued that the event reflects broader political concerns.

“Trump’s Republican midterm convention is not just a typical party event, but an early attempt to turn the congressional elections into a referendum on his leadership,” he wrote in a post on X. “The US president wants Republicans to rally their base before a potential loss of Congress could lead to another impeachment or widespread political paralysis.”

Other social media users echoed that sentiment.

“Sounds like somebody is sweating the midterms,” one said on Threads.

Another critic wrote, “Everything he touches fails. He is desperate, and this is just one more event to try to get the public back on his side, and it will not work! He knows he is the worst president in the history of this country, and he is desperate!”

One more commenter added: “They seem a little nervous, don’t they?”