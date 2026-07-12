‘He Told You to Leave Him Alone!’: White Man Ignores Every Warning, Throws a Punch at a Black Security Guard — He Regrets It Before He Hits the Ground

We’ve all seen this kind of scene before. A late-night partier gets a little too confident, starts jawing at a bouncer, and convinces himself he’s about to win a fight he should’ve avoided.

But a July 8 confrontation between an overconfident white man and a Black security guard took that familiar script in a direction that left the internet in stitches.

It’s rare to see a man get his clock cleaned so quickly.

White man taunts Black security guard (Credit: LeaveBlackPeople Alone/IG)

An Instagram Reel from the aptly titled account “Leave Black People Alone” is going viral, drawing hundreds of amused comments.

In the video, a white man in flip-flops and shorts, somewhat bafflingly, decided to challenge the much larger security guard to a fight in the street. Perhaps he was not thinking straight, or maybe it was a stunt to get attention.

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Whatever his reasoning, the man put on a show: he bobbed around in a boxer’s stance, put up his fists, and then warmed up with a bit of shadowboxing. The moves prompted one Instagram commenter to dub him “Lil Rocky.”

The white man let out a battle cry: “Like Mike Tyson. Yeah, yeah, baby!”

Meanwhile, the security guard looked completely unbothered, calmly puffing on a cigarette.

Soon, the white man took his shot. The video doesn’t show the swing, but we’d wager he didn’t cause much damage.

Within seconds, he was cheek-to-cheek with the concrete after the security guard dropped him with a single punch. He lingered on the ground for a while, looking confused with his mouth agape.

“Gasping for air…Lil Rocky,” joked a commenter, followed by, “His face though!!”

Another person quipped: “Took him 7 business days to get on his feet.”

Others said they saw the outcome from the very start. As one put it, “When I saw the flip flops, I knew it was a wrap.”

In a mic drop moment, the security guard picked up his still-lit cigarette from the ground and walked away. A bystander who filmed the encounter also did not disappoint. She heckled the man from the sidelines: “Oooooh, he told you! He told you! Oh sh*t, he told your ass to leave him alone and go home.” If only he had listened.