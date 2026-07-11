‘Sir You’re Promoting a Children’s Movie’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Left Red-Faced After Innocent Question Leads to Unexpected Confession During ‘Moana’ Press Tour

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been swamped for weeks with his press tour for the live-action film “Moana,” where he plays the demigod Maui.

He’s been on a 10 city global tour which he kicked off in Hawaii. He’s greeted thousands of fans in countries like Sydney, Australia, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



He also made his way to London, England, where a fan surprised him with vintage wrestling magazines featuring cover photos of his pro wrestler grandfather, Peter “High Chief” Maivia.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson accidentally drops a lusty confession during an interview on his “Moana” promotion tour. (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

In addition to all the fan interactions, Johnson has also done several interviews. In some he addressed how he transformed into Maui — a character he voiced in the animated films — while others got more personal.

However, in his July 10 interview with U.K.-based digital radio station KISS, Johnson’s misinterpretation of a question sparked an NSFW response from the 54-year-old actor.

At the 3:27 mark, interviewer Tyler West cautioned Johnson that their next segment would be him asking Johnson questions he’s probably never been asked before.

Starting off with a light but quirky question West asked, “What’s the weirdest place you’ve ever gone to the toilet?”

After laughing, Johnson said he was on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico and needed to urinate.

“There were about four or five of us on the boat,” he said. “So I just got out and got in the water and went waist deep and then peed in the water. Then the dude who I was with was like you really got to get out of there now, this place is full of bull sharks.”

West laughed a bit before later following up with his next question, which prompted a lusty confession out of Johnson.

West asked, “What’s your stroke of choice?”

Johnson, who paused before laughing, quickly said, “Domination.”

West said, “Oh, OK. Alright, fun. I mean I was going swimming.”

Johnson, looking slightly embarrassed, placed one hand on his chest and said, “Oh sh-t.”

He added, “Oh right I get it. Maui. The ocean – that kind of stroke. I went to a whole other place.”

West said, “Yeah” multiple times as he laughed.

Upon wrapping the interview, Johnson added, “I just completely gave away my sex life.”

In the comments, fans seemed to enjoy the funny interaction.

One fan gently reminded The Rock, “Sir your promoting a children’s movie.”

Another person who was taken aback said, “my mouth was dropped for many seconds hahahahahaha.”

One person who felt sympathy for Johnson said, “@therock In your defense!! This question was not posed well lol.”

Someone else who came to his defense said, “That question was a set up!”

This isn’t the first time The Rock has been open about his performance during intimacy.

In a 2017 interview with Elle, he was asked if he would do anything differently back when he lost his virginity.

“Um…I wouldn’t have been so good at it? I mean, where do you go after that,” he said. “That’s the A side to the answer. Now the B side to that is … I would not have been in a park. I would have preferred not to have been caught by the cops.”

Johnson is currently married to Lauren Hashian, 41, and has been since 2019. The two share two daughters, Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson.

Previous to Hashian, he was married to Dany Garcia for 11 years before the two divorced in 2008. Together, they welcomed their 24-year-old daughter Simone Alexandra Garcia Johnson, who went by the name Ava Raine in the WWE.