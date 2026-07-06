‘Relationships Cause People to be Emotional’: Georgia Man Disguised as Delivery Driver Allegedly Shoots Ex’s New Boyfriend 4 Times

Guys, if she’s with a new man, just let it be.

One Georgia man didn’t take that advice. Prosecutors now accuse him of posing as a delivery driver and shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Atlanta Black Star obtained warrant affidavits for Jacob Forrest Kevinsson from the Kennesaw Police Department this week.

Jacob Kevinsson allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. (Photo Credit: WAGA)

Prosecutors charged Kevinsson, 33, with aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The incident happened on May 6 at John Rice’s Kennesaw home.

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When he answered the door for Kevinsson, the warrant said Kevinsson asked Rice who he was. Once he confirmed Rice’s identity, Kevinsson shot at him.

The warrant said Kevinsson fired rounds through a package he was holding. Police told WAGA that Kevinsson held it up in front of his face to conceal his identity.

The gunman shot Rice four times: twice in the left side of his chest and twice in his right forearm. He managed to get to a neighbor’s house and call for help while Kevinsson fled the scene.

Investigators said Rice was dating Kevinsson’s ex-girlfriend.

“This is a very unique case, and it’s one of those things where relationships cause people to be emotional, and that’s most likely what occurred here,” authorities told WAGA.

One of the investigators on the case, Officer David Buchanan, told WSB-TV that they always look at the people closest to the victim.

Buchanan, added that the department used tips from neighbors and security camera footage to track Kevinsson down. He was arrested in early June.

“He was trying to look like a delivery driver,” Buchanan said.

One neighbor told WSB-TV she just moved in a few doors down from Rice.

“Nothing ever happens here; it’s a quiet street,” she said. “It is concerning to think that anyone could walk up with a box and gain your trust as a neighbor.”

Rice told WAGA he is “getting by the best he can.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Rice for comment but hasn’t received a response.