‘My God’: Food Influencer Nara Smith Says One Suspicious Discovery Triggered a Gut Feeling That Led to a Family Truth She Never Saw Coming

Millions know Nara Smith for sharing her edible food and idyllic family life with husband Lucky Blue Smith, from elaborate homemade meals to picture-perfect moments online.

But behind the scenes, the influencer says that one suspicious discovery at home triggered a gut feeling she couldn’t ignore.

That instinct ultimately led to a devastating family truth she never expected to face.

Influencer Nara Smith revealed her 2-year-old daughter, Whimsy Lou, was diagnosed with cancer late last year and has since completed chemotherapy treatment. (Photo: Naraa zizasmith/Facebook)

Now, Smith is opening up about the chilling moment her intuition took over, why one doctor’s reaction made her heart sink, and the deeply personal reason she decided it was finally time to tell the world what her family had been quietly enduring.

Smith and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, confirmed that doctors diagnosed 2-year-old Whimsy Lou with cancer.

She began her Instagram post on July 3: “Sharing something this vulnerable wasn’t an easy decision but seeing every message, prayer, story of a similar experience and kindness has made it a little easier.”

The wife and mom of two continued, “To every family or parent walking through something heavy right now, we’re thinking of you too.”

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Smith shared new photos of her daughter after she cut off her hair and placed bedazzled beads on her head, including some taken in February.

The wife and mom of two first revealed how she learned about Whimsy’s diagnosis in a video posted on July 1.

The TikToker said doctors initially weren’t sure what they were seeing in her scans. However, a follow-up visit with Whimsy’s pediatrician immediately raised alarm bells.

The results confirmed the family’s fears. Doctors determined that Whimsey had a severe case of cancer that had already spread.

“There is no easy way to say this, but late last year our daughter, Whimsy, got diagnosed with cancer,” Smith said.

“When we saw something suspicious on her, we took her to the ER,” she continued. “And they didn’t quite know what to make of it.”

By the time she took the baby to the pediatrician, he had gone “quiet and calm.”

“My heart dropped in that moment,” Smith remembered. “I don’t know whether it was my gut telling me something or just a mama’s intuition, but the first thing that I felt was, ‘She has cancer.'”

She said the pediatrician urged them to take Whimsy to the nearest children’s hospital for more testing. After X-rays, ultrasounds, and a biopsy, doctors confirmed she had cancer. “They told us it had spread and that she needed to start chemotherapy treatments immediately,” Smith recalled.

The mother did not disclose the specific type of cancer her daughter was diagnosed with.

After she posted her video, many of her followers and celebrities chimed in with words of support.

The internet chef said the journey has been isolating, but other families have helped her through it.

“All of that combined really brought me a lot of comfort and alleviated the feeling of loneliness for me,” Smith said.

“We wanted to share this to hopefully bring someone else that same comfort, or even incentivize you to go get something checked out that you’ve been avoiding.”

Many of her followers and celebrity friends chimed in on IG to show support.

“My God!!!!! We are praying!!!!! She will come through fully healed!” gospel singer Lexi Allen wrote.

Christian influencer Dana Chanel added, “When one mom cries all moms cry. The Morris family is pray for you,” as someone else said, “Truly speechless ! I’ll keep you and your family in my prayers !!”

Also in the comments, Kimberly Van Der Beek offered support to Nara and her family. Kimberly is the widow of “Dawson’s Creek” actor James Van Der Beek, who had been battling colorectal cancer since revealing his diagnosis in 2024.

“Honoring you and your fortitude as you have embarked on the unimaginable journey that cancer is,” the 44-year-old Kimberly, 44, wrote.

Still, James passed away in February 2026.

Another offered, “Can’t imagine how that must feel. Thank you for sharing.”

The former model Smith built her massive online following by making nearly everything from scratch.

Her elaborate creations have gone viral on Instagram and TikTok, with her following closing in on 17.5 million.

The 24-year-old South Africa native regularly churns butter and stretches fresh mozzarella on camera, landing partnerships with major brands.

Smith recreated Cinnamon Toast Crunch after her husband had a late-night craving. One of her most memorable collaborations is a “baked” Marc Jacobs tote bag out of dough.

Smith and Lucky Blue Smith share four children: Rumble Honey, 5, Slim Easy, 4, Whimsy, 2, and baby Fawnie Golden, born last September.

Nara isn’t the only celebrity parent to open up about a child’s devastating illness.