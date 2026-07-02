‘Ewwww’: Trump’s Grand Train Entrance Was Meant to Be a Triumph, But It Ends With a Public Kiss That Immediately Backfires

President Donald Trump loves an adoring crowd, but they don’t always love him back.

The egocentric politician showed his appreciation to a gathering of his MAGA supporters.

However, his grand arrival fell flat as he became the Internet punchline yet again.

Trump, 80, visited North Dakota on July 1 to dedicate a new library and museum honoring the nation’s 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt.

President Donald Trump’s train ride in North Dakota sparked online ridicule. (Photo: White House/Twitter)

His visit included riding the Freedom 250 train, adorned with the presidential seal and American flags, into the city of Medora.

Trump emerged from the train, waving to the crowd, as he gave multiple exuberant fist pumps.

He then blew an air kiss to the onlookers before slowly walking down a short flight of steps.

The president’s devotees loudly shouted “USA” as Secret Service agents and photographers surrounded him while he shook hands with families lined up outside the train.

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A clip of Trump blowing a kiss to the people in Medora ignited online conversations that ranged from devoted praise for the MAGA leader to blatant mockery directed at the divisive officeholder.

“Back at you, Mr. President!” exclaimed one Trump backer on YouTube, who was excited to see the New York City native showing love to his diehard enthusiasts.

Yet critics called it the “Kiss of death.”

“What an embarrassment,” said one person. Another person reacted to the blowing of the kiss by suggesting, “Ewwww.. he is blowing sloppy kisses now… ewwwwww!”

Trump’s North Dakota train arrival also spawned more specific critiques aimed at the Mar-a-Lago resort owner. For instance, someone commented, “He moves like a robot.”

Additionally, a Threads user referred to the Qatari royal family gifting Trump a $400 million luxury airplane in a post that asked, “Was the train also a bribe from Qatar?”

Since returning to the presidency in 2025 for a second term, Trump has regularly been photographed with bruises on his hands. The White House once claimed the abrasions were caused by excessive handshaking.

Other people on Threads zeroed in on Trump’s spending several moments engaging with the cheering crowd by shaking hands with over a dozen bystanders.

oh my goodness — it looks like the rot on Trump's hand is now rotting 😳



(Andrew Harnik/Getty) pic.twitter.com/NLrZWGCzn4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

“You think those bruises will reappear on top of his hands after shaking all those hands?” someone wondered.

A like-minded poster sarcastically warned, “Careful of your hands. They bruise so easily from all that handshaking.”

Trump flew back to Washington on Wednesday night, but one individual on Threads was hoping he would have remained in North Dakota permanently, writing, “Leave him there.”

Plus, some social media users took issue with Trump even being associated with Roosevelt. In particular, one account insisted, “Teddy would have b—-hslapped Trump.”

“Teddy Roosevelt was 100% the opposite of Donald Trump. Why isn’t he walking around the Great American fair? He wouldn’t even need protection,” joked a like-minded complainer.

The Freedom 250 train is an extension of the ongoing Trump-promoted celebrations presently being held to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, which includes the ill-fated Great American State Fair on Washington’s National Mall.

What was supposed to be an elaborate celebration of the nation’s history turned into a poorly attended mess that made international headlines for performers dropping out, power outages, melted ice cream, and embarrassing typos.

After facing humiliation, Trump attempted to spin the disastrous Freedom 250 festivities into a victory by maintaining that the Great American State Fair was “packed with happy people” despite countless videos from the scene proving otherwise.

The president’s apparent admiration for Roosevelt seemingly does not apply to former President Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden. Trump insulted both of his predecessors by claiming neither Democrat could have done a better job at organizing the flunking State Fair.