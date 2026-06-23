‘Pissed Her Off’: Georgia Man Flips the Script on ‘Karen’ and Turns It Into a Roasting Session She Didn’t Expect

A Georgia rapper who goes by Nasti Nook had heard enough from a white woman one recent May morning. He and the unknown “Karen” got into a war of words on his street in Douglasville, Georgia, though no one knows exactly why she was there in the first place.

When it came to the crafty comebacks, there was only one winner. Nasti Nook posted the argument on May 29, and the video kept viewers laughing for weeks.

In the caption, he alleged foul play: “She just not nutthin. Family not nutthin. Den told me I have warrants. Dat damn wham wham a do it. All dat sugabooger. Round here oinking out for no reason.”

A video still shows a woman involved in a viral interaction. (Photo: Instagram/theofficialnasti)

People tuned in as much for his creative choice of words as for his ruthless roasting. The video opens with him loudly announcing to the entire street, “We have a Karen in my neighborhood!” When the woman told him he was “acting stupid,” he couldn’t resist piling it on. “We love Karen, no problem!”

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At one point, the woman accused him of being “on crack.” As she was calling the police, she lobbed off another rude remark, “I hope you don’t have any warrants.”

He soon launched into a mocking session that viewers couldn’t stop quoting. “I’m sorry you have to deal with that not nutthin boyfriend, and that not nutthin baby daddy, not nutthin ass shit!”

“This is free land. This is my property. My name is on the lease. Baby girl, I’m worrying about nothing. Hey, you want to see my dance? It go like nasty, nasty.”

As the woman stood by her car looking dumbfounded, Nasti accused her of being the one who was really there for drugs: “You’re on the crack, baby… you come out here to get that old wham wham, and you think I don’t know.”

Commenters had plenty to say. “Not that wham wham,” joked one viewer. “Hell naw,” added another, “You pissed her off when you said her ‘not nutthin boyfriend.’ She turned all the way around from getting in the car.”

Another commenter praised his range, writing, “The code switches are taking me tf out”, noting how Nasti swung from comedy to genuine indignation and back again. One more summed up the entire mood, writing, “Girl shut up and take your ass inside!! He said not nothing ain’t nothing no nothing lmao.”

The story didn’t end there. A May 31 follow-up video showed Nasti in a prop jail cell. He said the Karen “got me booked,” but assured his fans he’d be home soon.