‘He Got Extensions?!’: Trump’s Bizarre New Hairstyle Results in Social Media Meltdown, as Internet Sleuths Zoom in and Dissect Every Single Strand

Before Donald Trump even opened his mouth, the internet had already decided what deserved the headlines.

For decades, the president’s hair has been less of a hairstyle than a recurring cast member in the Trump story.

On Monday, June 22, it once again upstaged its owner during what was supposed to be a serious White House event. The occasion: two executive orders designed to bolster America’s leadership in quantum technology.

Trump’s new mullet-inspired hairstyle overshadowed a major White House announcement, sending social media into a frenzy. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Standing alongside administration officials and executives from Google and IBM, Trump unveiled a five-year national initiative to accelerate the development of quantum computers, sensors, and networking technology.

A second order directed federal agencies to adopt quantum-resistant cybersecurity standards by 2031. The announcements carried significant implications for national security and the future of computing.

The internet treated quantum computing like the opening act. The headliner was perched several inches higher.

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Viewers became fixated on what appeared to be a noticeably different hairstyle. Trump’s familiar blond comb-over had adopted an entirely new strategy. It was brushed straight back, with longer strands hanging over his collar, prompting instant comparisons to everything from a mullet to a fresh set of extensions.

Within minutes, Threads users were doing what social media does best.

“A Mullett! As soon as it grows a little longer it will be his bangs,” one person wrote. Another joked, “His hair is turning algae green.” A third added, “His barber should be indicted.”

“The yellow shellac looks recent,” another commenter observed.

A fifth person quipped, “Maybe he’s planning on using the long hair in the back to cover the balding on the top!”

The conversation quickly spilled onto X.

incredible things are happening with Trump's hair today pic.twitter.com/diBKlpVkoQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2026

One user posted a photo from the Oval Office and wrote, “Incredible things are happening with Trump’s hair today.”

Another theorized, “His hair has been yellow-free and thinning noticeably for a while… but now it’s more voluminous and yellow again!? Did that moron get extensions over the weekend? Look at the sides. It’s still gray without the yellow. He got extensions down the center of his head for volume.”

Others skipped the detective work.

“What an ugly old gross piece of s—t,” one person wrote. Another joked, “It’s giving toxic caterpillar vibes.”

Someone else concluded, “Had extensions added trying to match his caricature.”

If this felt familiar that’s because Trump’s hair has probably generated more think pieces than some cabinet secretaries.

In 2015, Vanity Fair published an illustrated history of Trump’s evolving hairstyle from the 1970s through his presidential campaign.

The magazine treated the changes like archaeological eras. It tracked the shifting color palette and the increasingly elaborate architecture required to keep every strand in formation. It even noted that by the early 1990s, Trump’s hairline appeared to be “nearly contiguous with his eyebrows.”

That same year, former “Apprentice” stylist Amy Lasch offered a revealing look behind the scenes.

She said Trump largely styled his own hair before arriving on set. His hair was usually cut by someone inside his family rather than a professional stylist.

According to Lasch, so much hairspray had been applied that her comb would simply “bounce back.” In her mind, the hairspray was doing as much work as the stylist.

Books about Trump have only deepened the intrigue.

In “Lost Tycoon,” Harry Hurt III detailed in 1993 allegations that Trump underwent scalp-reduction surgery in the late 1980s — an aggressive procedure designed to remove bald areas by pulling hair-bearing sections of scalp together.

In 2018, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” claimed Ivanka Trump often explained the mechanics behind her father’s famous comb-over to friends, describing long sections of hair swept over thinning areas and locked into place with heavy-duty hairspray.

The Daily Beast reports that the new book, ‘Regime Change,” by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan revealed that longtime aide Walt Nauta reportedly carried scissors alongside hairspray and makeup so Trump could trim the back of his hair on the go.

Author Stephanie Grisham made a similar claim in her memoir, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” writing that Trump sometimes cut his own hair with oversized ceremonial scissors.

Questions about Trump’s hair have even extended to medication.

His longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, previously disclosed that Trump took Finasteride — commonly sold as Propecia — to treat male-pattern baldness. Observers later noticed the drug no longer appeared on his publicly released medication list, fueling fresh speculation as to why his hair is thinning online.

The president has repeatedly insisted the hair is real. During a 2015 campaign event, he invited a supporter to touch it as proof.

Monday’s executive orders were intended to launch America’s next technological frontier. Instead, the internet held another symposium on Trump’s hair.

Nearly a decade into his political career, it remains one of the few White House regulars capable of stealing the spotlight without saying a single word.