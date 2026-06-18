‘Aren’t Allowed to be Kids’: Pennsylvania Cops Demand Black Teens Sitting on Bench Leave Park for Making People ‘Uncomfortable’ as Bystander Steps in

Six Black teenagers sitting and chatting on a shady bench were mortified when armed police officers kicked them out of a public park. The group had attended the free annual Pierogi Festival in Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, during the weekend of June 12-13, and were taking a break from the festivities when five cops approached them.

In a now-viral video, the officers told the boys they were making people uncomfortable. But a witness, who filmed the encounter, immediately called B.S. and intervened on their behalf.

Ms. Heather posted the video to TikTok on June 14. It quickly spread across the internet, sparking outrage and leaving many viewers with unanswered questions.

A video still shows police confronting a group of teens at an Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, park. (Photo: TikTok/yourfavoriteboymom)

According to Ms. Heather’s caption, this was “straight up BULLYING. These boys were just sitting on the bench, minding their business.” She added, “They are good kids,” and believes they were harassed for no reason. She also noted that police had been patrolling the John J. Hopkins Memorial Park, where the festival took place, and didn’t believe anyone had reported the boys.

It was one of two police encounters at the festival that made the news, though the other one looked very different.

Police stirred up controversy when they arrested two teenagers for “riotous” behavior on Saturday, June 12. A separate video circulating online allegedly shows three officers restraining one teenager. According to a from the West Side Regional Police Department, the teen resisted arrest after officers booted him from the festival. A second teen interfered, and both were taken into custody and later released to their families.

Judging by the comments on social media, many feel the police were “out of control” and overzealous that weekend. Ms. Heather described the harassment of the boys in the park as a “heartbreaking” example. “Absolutely trying to intimidate them,” she said.

The video has been reposted multiple times, with many praising her for stepping in. As someone put it, “All it takes is one voice!!! Thank you.”

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Another person wrote, “Unfortunately, Black kids aren’t allowed to be kids and are looked at as grown, no matter how young they are.”

Someone who uses the handle “Lord Dinkle” online identified himself as a family member of the boys in a TikTok comment. When asked for an update, he said the boys made it home and “ain’t really trippin about it.” He added, “Definitely not bad kids.”