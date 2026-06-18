‘I Give Up, You Win!’: California Cops Taser Disabled 61-Year-Old Black Man as He Surrenders on Camera, But He Played the Long Game for Revenge

California cops repeatedly tasered a 61-year-old Black man with a medical condition, believing he was on drugs, before arresting him on false charges that were eventually dismissed.

Now Aerin Robinson – whose medical condition causes him to jerk erratically – is preparing to sue the Burbank Police Department for the second time in three years.

His attorney, Brad Gage, filed the notice of claim on Monday, which is the precursor to filing a lawsuit against a government agency.

Aerin Robinson, 61, was tasered and abused by Burbank police in Southern California. Now he is preparing to sue. (Photo: Brad Gage Law)

“Aerin was walking down the street,” said Gage at a press conference Tuesday. “The police came up to him. He was scared. You’ll notice that he makes a few movements that are a little unusual. But then they overreacted.”

“You can see that he was body-slammed onto the ground in some fashion, we contend, because he’s bleeding profusely.”

The incident took place on Oct. 22, 2025, while Robinson was walking down the street, minding his own business.

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Body camera footage, which begins once he is being detained, shows two cops holding a bloodied Robinson on the sidewalk while a third cop pulls up in a patrol car with a taser in his hand.

“Look out, I’m going to tase him,” the cop says before tasering him.

“I give up, you win,” Robinson tells the cops, but the cop with the taser continues to tase him while ordering him to lie on his stomach.

But he keeps tasering him while the other two cops are holding him, so it appears they are not giving him a chance to comply with their orders.

He was charged with one felony count of resisting an executive officer, one misdemeanor count of battery on a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer.

Those charges were dismissed after a judge viewed the bodycam footage. Watch the video below.

‘They Keep Targeting Him’

Burbank police claimed they confronted him because he was obstructing traffic but did not release video evidence confirming that.

They also have not released the names of the officers involved, so it is still not known if they were the same cops who abused him in his 2023 lawsuit, which resulted in a settlement with terms that were not disclosed.

The notice of claim demands that Burbank police release all video and the names of the officers.

“During the violent and terrifying ordeal, Mr. Robinson told the officers, ‘I can’t breathe’; they simply mocked him during his ordeal,” the notice of claim states.

Gage explained the city has 45 days to respond to the notice of claim with a settlement, but he does not believe that will happen, so a lawsuit will likely be filed. Gage told reporters they will seek at least $20 million in damages.

“There’s no probable cause for walking while Black,” Gage said at the press conference.



“And there’s no reason to beat a person simply because he’s walking and Black.”

Robinson’s Attorney Seeks $20 Million and Demands Officer Identities

Joining Gage at the press conference were Robinson and his two daughters, Camille Robinson and Gabby Robinson.

“I was just trying to accommodate as much as I could, all the way,” Robinson told reporters.

“But for some reason, my accommodation turned into aggression.”

“Now, I have PTSD that I never had before. So we must have justice and accountability,” he continued.

His daughters have also been traumatized by the abuse and racial profiling.

“Seeing our dad getting beat numerous times over and over again has really affected our family, our mindset, our emotional [state], and our bond with our dad,” said Gabby Robinson.

“This has happened multiple times now, and it just seems like there’s no end to it,” added Camille Robinson.

“They keep targeting him, and he’s really just trying to survive.”