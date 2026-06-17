‘Please Don’t Cancel Me!’: White TikToker Deactivates All of Her Social Media Accounts After Posting Video Mocking Black Moms

Social media users were horrified to see a video of a white woman acting out racist caricatures on TikTok this week.

Samantha Loeffler, better known as podcaster Sam Beyond Corporate, jumped on the “Sit Your A–a friend Down” viral trend, also called the “Accent Challenge,” in which creators say the phrase in different accents for laughs. But even for a trend that many find offensive, viewers said she took it too far.

Her video depicts disturbing stereotypes of Black, Asian, and Indian mothers in an imagined scene with a child. Sam also included a white persona who was notably the most reserved of the four. In that portion of the skit, she changed “a–” to “butt,” demurely crossed her arms, and said “please.”

Samantha Loeffler made a skit that led to online backlash. (Photos: Instagram/KevOnStage)

To portray the Black parent, Sam adopted an exaggerated accent and used slang. “Tyrone! Now I done told you to sit your a– down,” went the cringe clip. “Do not make me repeat myself. Boy, sit your Black a– down.”

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She clearly anticipated some fallout. Her caption read: “Had to give it a go. Please don’t cancel me.” The backlash was harsh and swift. Her TikTok and Apple Podcast accounts were taken down, and her LinkedIn page was made private. Her original video also vanished, but nothing truly disappears on the Internet.

Several people re-posted it, and on Instagram, comedian Kevin on Stage, offered a brief but biting critique. He said what many viewers were thinking: “When she said, ‘Tyrone,’ she meant n—er.”

People flooded his comments with agreement and shared their take on the “gross” skit. “I’m tired of the narrative that we talk to our kids like this. I was never talked to in that type of way,” wrote one, echoing dozens of people who said that they never met a “Tyrone” in their lives.

Another noted: “Boy and Black a–? She definitely channeled her inner slave master voice.”

Others mocked her pre-emptive warning in the caption. “Please don’t cancel me = I absolutely know I should not post this, but I’m going to do it anyway.”

“Not only did she do it,” wrote one, “but she edited it. Watched it. Added the words. Watched it again. Then proceeded to press post.”

In the aftermath, she posted a second TikTok video to say she’s not deleting the offensive clip — but apparently had a change of heart.

Countless social media users are participating in the “Sit Your A– Down” challenge. Some have been praised for being funny and entertaining. But for many viewers, Loeffler’s video highlights a harsh truth about the trend: some creators will use it as a cover to cross a line they should never cross.