White Woman with Stun Gun Demands That African-American Family Submit to Her and ‘Stop Acting Black,’ Then Claims to Have Proof She’s Not Racist

A Black family was once told by a white woman holding a stun gun to “stop acting Black” in their “white neighborhood.” The resurfaced video is shedding light on the too-common occurrence of bigotry between neighbors.

Uploaded to X on June 15, the clip is a compilation of cellphone video, surveillance footage, and news coverage from the original 2020 incident.

For more than a decade, Gerritt Jones, who died last year, and his family lived peacefully in Discovery Bay, an affluent Northern California neighborhood an hour east of San Francisco. But that all changed when neighbor Adana Dean showed up in their driveway with her poodle in one hand and a stun gun in the other.

Video stills show a woman holding a dog and stun gun while confronting a family. (Photos: X@Suzierizzo1)

The dispute all started because of the Jones family’s dog, a two-year-old pitbull named Dice. Dean claimed the dog was off-leash in the neighborhood, but the Joneses adamantly denied this to news outlets. Dean ordered Garrett to keep the dog inside, but he refused, saying, “he’s gonna be outside because I have a right to have him just like every other person.”

According to footage from the family, Dean told them, “You know what? You guys are acting like Black people, and you should act like white people.”

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She lobbed other insults. “You’re a Black person in a white neighborhood, and you’re acting like one,” she said. “Why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?”

She also tried the “I’m not racist, I have Black friends” trope as a defense, claiming she grew up around “tons of Black people” in Oklahoma City.

A black family lives in an expensive gated community & has for over 12 years & their white racist neighbor doesn’t seem to like it.She keeps showing up at their house with a stun-gun harassing them & telling them they need to be white & not black.She also hates their dog Petey. pic.twitter.com/X5ax2HIR60 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 15, 2026

Trying to make sense of the bizarre comments, Gerritt’s sister Jarielle asked her to explain what she meant. Dean quipped, “You’re acting like people who aren’t normal.”

The Joneses decided enough was enough. They connected with local news outlets, which blasted the story across the Bay Area and sparked an immediate backlash. Gerritt told local news station KGO-TV at the time, “Normal to her is people who will lay down and submit to, unfortunately, her white privilege and white supremacy.”

When KGO-TV asked Dean’s husband for a comment, he reportedly refused to speak on camera.

The Sheriff’s office issued a public statement, saying, “The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff takes these types of acts seriously.” As for Gerritt, a decorated Army veteran who died in October 2025, he wanted to set an example for his family that there is no room for racism.

He told the outlet, “I want my son to grow up and be proud of who he is. I hope that people all over the country learn from this and see that this can’t be tolerated.”