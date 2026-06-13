‘I Know You Don’t Live Here’: White Woman Walks Up to a Black Woman at the Pool Looking for a Problem — Things Go Sideways Almost Immediately

The internet is in an uproar over a video of a white woman telling a Black woman she wasn’t allowed to be at a pool.

In the video posted to AprinasRevolutionaryLove’s TikTok shows a white woman in a pink bathing suit is standing in front of the camera. She has a look of disgust on her face as she talks to the woman recording.

“Get away from me, I’m asking you nicely,” the woman recording said.

White woman tells Black woman she’s not allowed to be at the pool. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@aprinasrevolutionarylove)

The woman allegedly accused her of not being allowed at the pool because she did not live at the apartment complex where the pool was located.

The video did not provide details about when the conversation happened or where it took place.

“If anybody know this woman, please come and get her,” the woman recording said.

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“I live here, I know you don’t live here,” the woman in the bathing suit replied.

Aprina Johnson, a professional singer and guitarist from Ohio wrote in the caption of the video, “Its the month of JUNETEENTH. Don’t make me exercise my American rights to pop you in the mouth. she was spewing all kinds of racist sh** man…Sh** makes me sick…”

No additional context is provided in the post.

Many people online were shocked by the situation.

“I’d start screaming ‘HELPPP!!’ at the top of my lungs,” @amayesing0523 commented on Instagram.

“I’m getting sick of this narrative,” @worldstarfanny_ added.

“When I lived in Beverly Hills, a lady asked me how I could afford to live in this neighborhood. I had to keep my composure and explain that I’m an artist/entrepreneur,” @youngsurfff wrote.

“Y’all give these folks too much because I would not have said a damn thing to her…because I don’t owe you not one explanation,” @rellyfe_37 said.

It’s similar to another story Atlanta Black Star has touched on.

Last month, a viral video showed a white woman and a Black woman while she was throwing a birthday party for her child at the community pool.

Authorities ended up arresting the woman’s husband, Kevin Brown, an Irving, Texas firefighter. He is accused of running up to the pool with an AR-15-style weapon.

The woman, identified as Aidan Brown, was accused of telling her husband to bring the weapon to the pool.

Atlanta Black Star is working to learn more about the situation.