Reality TV Couple Built Trust on National TV — Then Used It to Steal $30M From Black Families and a Judge Just Buried Them for 40 Years

A former reality TV couple is set to spend the next several decades behind bars after running a pandemic-era pyramid scheme.

Marlon Moore, 39, and LaShonda Moore, 38, were convicted of scamming more than 10,000 people out of more than $30 million.

Prosecutors accused the couple of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. They were convicted in January.

LaShonda (left) and Marlon Moore (right) were sentenced to 40 years in prison. (Photo: OWN)

The Moores were sentenced to 40 years in federal prison Thursday.

“The Moores’ get-rich-quick scheme has earned them a well-deserved stay in federal prison,” U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs for the Eastern District of Texas said. “Playing games with other people’s money while promising unrealistic returns is stealing and will be prosecuted and punished.”

The couple rose to fame after appearing on the Oprah Winfrey Network reality show “Family or Fiancé.” The show is all about bringing together disapproving families of engaged couples.

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Marlon Moore, also known as D.J. ASAP, goes by the name “Dre” in the show.

Atlanta Black Star found a video of LaShonda and Marlon fighting with her father about their relationship.

During the pandemic, prosecutors said the couple used their fame to exploit vulnerable, struggling Americans.

Investigators determined the couple’s “Blessings in No Time” operation was an illegal chain-referral pyramid scheme. Prosecutors said they used “playing boards” labeled Fires, Winds, Earths, and Water.

Victims were told that they would receive 800 percent returns on a $1,400 “blessing” payment and were guaranteed refunds, claims that were entirely false.

Prosecutors alleged the couple would go on podcasts and livestreams to promote their business.

Atlanta Black Star found another interview video of the couple on “The Breakfast Club” from 2020. According to court filings, that interview happened at the same time they were promoting their pyramid scheme.

“The Moores used a polished image and a reality TV appearance to build trust, but behind the scenes, they orchestrated a deceptive pyramid scheme,” FBI special agent in charge J. Altemus Jr. said. “This scheme deliberately targeted the African American community, exploiting cultural trust and community ties.”

Prosecutors also said BINT was portrayed as an invitation-only, altruistic community meant to help people during the pandemic.

Here’s how the scene worked: Participants paid “blessings” to the Water-level member; once eight new recruits joined, the Water participant received more than $11,000, and others moved up the board.

Court documents said the Moores secured advantageous board positions and diverted substantial participant payments for their own profit.

“These sentences make it clear: if you abuse trust and exploit communities, you will face justice,” Altemus said.