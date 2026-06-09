‘Get Out!’: White Homeowner Unloads on Black Amazon Delivery Driver for Parking In His Driveway, and Viewers Are Split on Who’s Right

The internet is split over how an Amazon worker handled one incident with a homeowner.

The video, originally shared on @ClownWorld on X, was posted Saturday. It shows a homeowner yelling at a delivery driver after the driver pulled into her driveway.

Homeowner crashes out after a delivery driver parked in his driveway. (Photo Credit: X/@ClownWorld)

The post doesn’t say where this happened, but the video was timestamped for June 3 at 5 p.m.

In the video, you see the homeowner come outside to confront the worker after the driver pulls into his driveway.

“You can’t be pulling that vehicle into a private driveway,” the homeowner told the worker as she walked up to his front door.

Amazon driver pulls halfway into a guy’s driveway to deliver a package. The homeowner immediately starts yelling at her, telling her not to pull big vehicles into a private driveway.



The driver just tries to drop off the package while getting chewed out.



Would you lose your… pic.twitter.com/G7GNcpCggQ — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) June 6, 2026

“I’m not driving,” she replied.

After the worker starts walking towards another house, the homeowner starts yelling at her.

“Get out of the f–king driveway,” he yelled at her.

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The vehicle is then seen pulling away as the worker finishes her delivery next door.

A lot of people online were torn about where the driver parked.

“I drove for FedEx home delivery for about two years, and I backed into many driveways. I don’t know what the rules are, but nobody ever gave me any crap about it and were happy to receive their delivery,” @VerticalTrader1 commented on X.

“Imagine getting mad about an Amazon driver using your driveway to deliver your package. Comical,” @Gavinator220 added.

“Residential driveways aren’t made for commercial trucks. I’ve had multiple driveways cracked by trucks,” @WinstonColter said.

“Big heavy vehicles can crack the driveway; it happened on mine. So yes, he was right to say something,” @AmyFlick_ wrote.

Neither of the people in the video was identified.

According to Amazon, drivers are generally allowed to pull into your driveway when delivering your package. You provide implied permission for the delivery vehicle to enter your property by placing an order.

But Amazon says drivers shouldn’t use a driveway as a turnaround if they’re not delivering to your home.

In the video, you see the driver deliver to the man’s neighbor while her van is still parked in his driveway. It’s unclear whether that would violate company policy, since she delivered a package to the homeowner before the neighbor.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Amazon for more information, but has not heard back.