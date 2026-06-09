‘Who Got Her Mad?’: ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Star Tatyana Ali Snaps at Critics Turning Her Pain Into Profit as Her Birthing Story Takes on a Life of Its Own

Actress Tatyana Ali is fighting back after one vulnerable moment about her past traumas.

The former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star is pushing back against content creators and health care professionals, she says, who have turned her personal birth story into social media currency.

And she refuses to stay silent while others exploit her story for virality.

Tatyana Ali is demanding that people stop exploiting her birth story for clicks. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Ali, 47, recently took to Instagram to call out those who have been using details from her 2016 childbirth experience as fodder for viral content.

She previously opened up about the birth of her eldest son, Edward Aszard Rasberry, during Black Maternal Health Week in April.

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Ali called the experience “obstetric violence” and claimed medical staff ignored her birth plan. She alleged they physically restrained her and performed a dangerous intervention after her baby had already crowned.

“If you’re a professional and you’re using my story to make content off of it, do your due diligence,” Ali said, not mincing her words.

Adding, “What ended up happening with this particular version of my story — that my son was pushed back inside of me — became kind of clickbait, and I have to tell you, our stories are not for that.”

Ali shares Edward, now 9, and younger son Alejandro Vaughn, 6, with her husband, Stanford University professor Vaughn Rasberry.

The frustration comes amid a broader reckoning over how Black maternal health narratives get consumed online.

Ali alleges that some people fixated on the graphic details of her story rather than the systemic issues she highlighted.

She is not alone. Advocates say this pattern happens far too often. People turn Black women’s pain into content while ignoring the underlying crisis.

Tatyana Ali (Ashley from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) spoke about the difficult pregnancy she had with her first child and the discrimination that Black women face during pregnancy



“I had a really healthy pregnancy… and all of that changed once we got into the hospital. Our… pic.twitter.com/bsh0RGzujj — Blackish Press (@blackishpress) May 2, 2026

The numbers tell a grim story. Black women in the United States are more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth at much higher rates than white women.

Racial bias, inadequate care, and systemic failures in maternal medicine drive much of that disparity.

Ali has long pointed to community-based care. She cites Black and Indigenous midwives, doulas, and grassroots health workers as essential alternatives that deserve real investment.

Her advocacy is not incidental. It is the very reason she continues to speak out. But she is also blasting those who exploit this phenomenon to make money on their platforms.

“I’m not somebody who’s going to have you up on the screen, and I’m going to be pointing to what you’re saying,” Ali said in the new video.

“Do your due diligence, because our stories are sacred and we’re sharing our stories for a reason. We’re not sharing our stories for you to debate on the truth of what we’re talking about. We’re sharing our stories so that we can get the help that we need, so that the systems that are working for us.”

That context is what gets lost when her story becomes just another headline.

Her comments also arrive amid ongoing scrutiny of racially biased medical tools.

One example is the controversial VBAC calculator. According to the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health, doctors once used the tool to determine whether women could safely attempt a vaginal birth after a previous C-section. The tool factored race into the equation until 2021, automatically lowering projections of success for Black and Hispanic women.

That race-based component was removed in 2021 after sustained pressure from physicians and birth-equity advocates.

For Ali, the real story is about the systems and biases behind those decisions. It is also about the communities working to change them.

The Jasmine Brand followers rallied around her quickly and without question.

“No Tatyana slander will be tolerated!” one person wrote. Another commented, “She not playing. Who got her mad? She is a 90’s baddie.” A third supporter added, “Leave that queen alone.”

“I don’t even know what’s going on, but I stand with her,” wrote another fan. One shocked reader reacted by writing, “Wow, they pushed her child back in her?!?!?! That sounds horrific!!!”

The reaction underscored Ali’s point.

The outrage over graphic details is easy. The harder work — investing in midwives, funding community doulas, dismantling racially biased medical standards — demands something more than a share.

That is what Tatyana Ali is asking for. Not sympathy. Not clicks. Accountability.