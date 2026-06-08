‘He Don’t Want Nobody to See’: Kevin Durant’s Date Night with Mystery Woman Takes Awkward Turn Over One Sneaky Move He Tried to Hide

Kevin Durant’s name has been circulating in the press for days amid rumors that are not just about business but also pleasure.

Over the weekend, it was speculated that Houston Rockets player had been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s since been confirmed that this was a hypothetical trade that resurfaced in 2025, when the Suns were in discussions to trade Durant to the Timberwolves but ultimately decided to go with the Rockets.

But that wasn’t the juiciest gossip of the weekend involving the D.C. native.

Kevin Durant spotted hiding after going out on a date with his ex. (Photos: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Turns out, he was spending time with a lady friend while the Rockets are in their offseason following their elimination from the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers on May 1.

On June 5, Durant was spotted in photos trailing a mystery woman as they left Nobu Malibu restaurant.

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While walking several steps ahead of him, the woman kept her head down.

Meanwhile, Durant tried to avoid the paparazzi by hiding in the bushes before the two got into the same car and left.

It wasn’t long before he was out of hiding. Before his date could get into the car, one photo shows the athlete walking out from behind the bushes.

Fans made jokes about Durant’s attempt to be discreet, though his 6-foot-11 height made it hard to hide his face.

One person who found the photo funny said, “Why I almost didn’t notice him in the pic he don’t want nobody to see him Trickin.”

Someone else who almost missed Durant said, “Lowkey didn’t see him at first ngl.”

Another person compared the photo to one from 2016, when NBA star Shaquille O’Neal was pictured barely hiding behind a skinny tree in Beverly Hills to avoid paparazzi.

“Bro in the bushes looking like this,” they said.

Someone else joked about his height and wrote, “Did he forget he’s taller than the trees?”

Durant responded to The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where a fan’s tweet claimed the woman in the photos was his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Anderson.

He replied, “God forbid a man enjoys a nice dinner.”

Only the woman’s tall stature, her skin, and the slight profile of the woman’s face could be seen. Eagle-eyed investigators went to work to figure out who the mystery woman was.

Not only does the woman seem to match up looks-wise, but also in height. According to the Florida Gators volleyball website, Anderson was a senior in 2010, and it’s documented that she was 6 feet 1 at the time.

Anderson’s eyebrows and hair also appear to match those of the woman in the photos.

Her LinkedIn page shows that she’s been working as a licensed Realtor since 2016 in California.

Anderson is the last woman to be publicly linked to Durant. Though it’s unclear how they met, it’s reported that they began dating in 2017, when he played for the Golden State Warriors. They decided to go their separate ways the next year.

Prior to keeping his love life private, Durant was in a notable relationship with former WNBA player Monica Wright. The two met in 2006 at a high school all-star game and got engaged in 2013.

But Wright ended things in 2014 and reportedly said she “was going in a direction that unfortunately a lot of people aren’t willing to sacrifice their lifestyle for.”

Sports Gossip reported that Durant was seeing model Dai Frazier between 2017 and 2018, which is around the time he was dealing with Anderson.

It’s not clear if Frazier was the reason behind their breakup or if he had an on-and-off mixed relationship with both of them.

Anderson, who, like Durant, seems to prefer privacy, has only 9 posts on her Instagram.

According to her Facebook profile, she is “single,” though it seems she has not used it for years. Her last and only photo was posted in 2014.

She has yet to comment on the photos of her and Durant that have surfaced.