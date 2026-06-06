‘No Wonder Melinda Ran Away’: Bill Gates’ New Girlfriend Gets a Front-Row Look at the Side of Him That Even His Ex-Wife Couldn’t Ignore

Bill Gates is awaiting his day in front of Congress to defend his name and reputation.

The Microsoft co-founder was seen in hundreds of photos with late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates appeared at least 2,638 times across the released Epstein files.

Donald Trump, by comparison, was mentioned more than 38,000 times in unredacted documents.

Bill Gates’ new girlfriend finds out the unexpected about the founder’s life during his marriage to ex-wife Melinda Gates. (Photos: Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Gates seems to roll into scandal after scandal, from his shocking divorce to his government and political ties.

And now his love life is blowing up.

Bill Gates Drops Bombshell Confession About His ‘Miserable’ Divorce From Ex-Wife Melinda Gates Months After She Steps Out on Date with His Former Employee

‘There’s More That Hasn’t Come’: Melinda Gates Thought Epstein Questions Were Behind Her, But Bill Gates’ New Confessions Signal They’re Far from Over

The Wall Street Journal published an exposé detailing a February town hall meeting with Gates Foundation employees.

People close to the matter said allegations about Gates’ ties to Epstein caught many off guard during his divorce.

Justice Department records later suggested Epstein knew about Gates’ alleged affairs, which reportedly numbered more than 20.

The files also showed Gates remained in contact with Epstein for years through meetings. They also revealed messages exchanged with two of his close advisers before Epstein’s 2019 death.

During the town hall, Gates admitted to affairs with two Russian women mentioned in the released emails while married.

Bill Gates told staff more than 20 affairs were claimed in his divorce during tense town hall meeting: report



In the February "BG Unplugged" meeting, Gates admitted to two affairs with Russian women tied to Epstein files-then stunned employees by revealing divorce proceedings… pic.twitter.com/pgnsiDPtOI — Neil Edwards (@njedwards19651) June 2, 2026

The WSJ’s report revealed that his new girlfriend and sister were sitting front row when he made the stunning admission.

Gates is currently dating philanthropist and tennis enthusiast Paula Hurd. She is also the widow of former Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd.

Once that detail surfaced, fans had even more to say.

“Wake up bill!! She doesn’t love you……come on dude!” said People reader.

Another said, “Right?! Anyone with him at this point is in it for the money and perks.”

A third commentator bluntly stated, “There’s no wonder why Melinda ran away once she realized what was going on.”

The tech guru later apologized to his staff for even associating with someone like the late financier.

“Gates has apologized for that mistake and is voluntarily speaking with the House Oversight Committee…to answer questions about his interactions with Epstein,” read a statement given to People by his team.

“Gates supports the release of all the Epstein files in hopes the victims can get the justice that they deserve,” it continued.

The allegations and rumors heightened after Epstein’s passing in 2019. Two years later, Melinda Gates filed for divorce.

After 27 years and three kids, she attempted to distance herself from the chaos she warned her ex-husband about.

She spoke out after emails revealed Gates sought STD medication to secretly give to his wife with no explanation.

Melinda was asked about the affairs during an appearance on NPR’s “Wild Card” podcast. She declined to discuss the details, but what she did say was telling.

“For me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because [it] brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage,” she shared.

Melinda Gates responds after Epstein Files suggest Bill Gates got an STD from “Russian girls” and planned to secretly medicate her.



NPR: “The emails in the files suggest that Bill Gates had additional affairs and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted… pic.twitter.com/gF1jRJyRb5 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 3, 2026

She said she was glad to be away from the drama and believed Gates’ karma was still coming.

“Whatever questions remain there — what I don’t [know,] can’t even begin to know all of it — those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband,” Melinda insisted.

“They need to answer to those things, not me, and I am so happy to be away from all the muck that was there.”

Still, skeptics said Melinda’s warning carried more weight in light of her decision to walk away from the marriage.

One Facebook comment said, “I knew for years and years that when she found out he went to the island Melinda left.”

The comments kept coming as others pointed to Melinda’s life after the divorce.

Backing up her words with a major investment, she recently committed $215 million to women’s health initiatives.

The funding targets areas that have long struggled to attract investment. This includes maternal health in Africa, menopause research, and mental health support for midlife women in the United States.

Still, some critics argue that Melinda’s philanthropy is funded by wealth accumulated during her marriage to Bill Gates. Two observers noted, “you mean Bill’s wealth? and “She seen her husband sin too much.”

Following their 2021 divorce, Gates’ ex-wife received stock transfers valued at more than $12 billion, giving her one of the largest personal fortunes in the world.