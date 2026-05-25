‘Holy Smokes’: Trump Skips Son’s Wedding as Shots Erupt at the White House — the Behind-the-Scenes Video Nobody Was Supposed to See Is Going Viral

Washington, D.C., is supposed to be one of the most heavily secured places in America.

Between secret service agents, barricades, checkpoints, and armed patrols surrounding the White House, many Americans assume danger is the one thing that is never supposed to break through.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a ‘Rose Garden Club’ dinner for National Police Week in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted leaders of various law enforcement organizations in honor of officers fallen in the line of duty. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)



That expectation has been shattered under President Donald Trump after gunshots rang out over the weekend.

Another shooting scare unfolded near the White House, and social media users are once again questioning how scenes of chaos keep erupting in funny memes.

The latest incident exploded online on the night of May 23, after gunfire erupted near a White House security checkpoint.

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21-year-old Nasire Best allegedly opened fire before Secret Service agents returned fire and killed him at the scene.

Authorities said at least one bystander was seriously wounded during the exchange.

But while the shooting itself stunned viewers, the internet quickly became obsessed with the reactions of several reporters filming live outside the White House.

In the now-viral clip, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Julie Tsirkin looks visibly confused as loud pops echo behind her.

Instead of immediately ducking for cover, she pauses, looks around, and asks, “What is that?” before someone off-camera responds, “Sounds like fireworks,” according to TMZ.

Seconds later, the seriousness of the moment became clear as Secret Service agents moved into position and journalists rushed for safety.

Tsirkin later explained she eventually ran after hearing what she estimated to be “20 to 30” gunshots, the New York Post reported.

The clip immediately took over social media, with users turning the awkward moment into jokes, memes, and comparisons to horror movies.

“This looks like a SNL skit,” one Facebook user wrote, as another added, “Situational awareness of a grapefruit.”

A third joked, “This looks like the beginning of a 1980s horror movie acting level.”

“The face of ‘you’ve got to be f—g kidding me.” wrote another person.

Some viewers defended Tsirkin, arguing that shock and chaos in crowded public spaces can cause people to freeze or misread what’s happening in the moment.

“I’m glad I could take one for the team with SNL on summer break. Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you’ll stick around for the reporting,” Tsirkin wrote later on Threads.

Contrasted her response with that of ABC News correspondent Selina Wang.

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 23, 2026

Wang seemed terrified immediately after hearing the shots and ducked for cover almost instantly. She too, thought it was fireworks.

CBS reporter Aaron Navarro looked shocked as his eyes grew big, realizing what he had heard.

He then unbuttoned his suit jacket and fixed his tie before taking cover off camera.

Footage shows agents with guns and uninformed people running around the North Lawn.

Navarro, a woman and likely a video producer, waited a few seconds before sprinting off to the briefing room.

CBS @KHOU Aaron Navarro had some self-preservation instincts, unlike Julie Tsirken. pic.twitter.com/BYtj8ERNix — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) May 23, 2026

The incident also reopened conversations online about the growing number of shooting scares in Washington under his leadership.

Just weeks earlier, Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump, were caught in another terrifying security incident.

During the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton, a suspected gunman allegedly breached a security checkpoint near the ballroom.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance rushed out of WHCD by Secret Service after a gunman attempted to storm inside and opened fire. pic.twitter.com/G1kkndkxhe — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 26, 2026

Secret Service agents were filmed rushing Vance offstage while attendees dove under tables. Trump and Melania were also later rushed from the room by security.

Vance later admitted the situation rattled him more than he initially let on.

“The first thing that happened that actually freaked me out a little bit,” Vance said, “was we heard an agent had been shot.”

Melania’s facial expression during that incident also became a viral meme after cameras captured her frozen look at the room in chaos.

Now, critics online say the administration’s repeated promises about restoring order and making Washington safer are starting to clash with the disturbing images of terror.

And judging by social media’s reaction, many viewers seem convinced that if this really were an ’80s scary movie or a badly written movie by Trump, Tsirkin probably wouldn’t make it to the final scene.

Trump tried to justify the shooting as a reason to further push building his White House ballroom, claiming it will be the safest and most secure. He may be along in this thinking.