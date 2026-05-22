‘We Never Believed He Left’: New Jersey Mechanic Returns to Family’s Home with Shotgun and Fires Into Doorway, Killing Innocent Teenager After He Was Fired and Then Blocked

Shocking footage from a doorbell camera captured the horrific moment a man blasted several rounds through the door of a South Carolina home – and Rock Hill police say he came back hours later and killed a teenage girl.

Sean Hubbard, 34, was caught on disturbing video obtained by WBTV walking up to the home last Saturday with a large weapon hidden under a black sheet. WBTV confirmed no one was home at the time.

Family members of a 19-year-old killed in a Rock Hill, South Carolina, home say Sean Hubbard is the man shown here firing a shotgun into the family’s home. (Photo: WBTV)

WBTV reported Hubbard fired a shot into the doorway, inched closer, and frantically scanned the area.

He came back hours later and killed 19-year-old Camariya Tidwell, according to WCNC.

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“She loved everybody,” her mother, Shifarnia McCullough, told WBTV. “She was innocent, but you’re telling me now that she’s gone. Why didn’t [police] find his address four hours ago when he shot through my house?”

Family members told WCNC they had been living in fear ever since someone fired multiple shots into their home on Tuesday while relatives, including children, were inside.

“He shot four gunshots through my son’s room, and my son and my grandson were lying in their bed,” Tidwell’s mother said.

WCNC reported that Hubbard had been hired by a family member through social media to fix their car. But the family said tensions escalated after a cousin told Hubbard she no longer wanted him working on the vehicle.

“I told him that I didn’t want him to work on my car,” cousin Jamya McCullough told WCNC. “This man threatened me, and I immediately blocked him.”

She did not specify what the initial threat was.

WCNC reported that after Hubbard left the home while wielding a shotgun, the family asked police to remain nearby as they packed belongings and prepared to leave.

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“I asked them, can someone stay here at least until me and my family could leave here,” the mother told WCNC.

Police told WCNC officers remained in the area, looking for Hubbard, but couldn’t find him until Sunday.

“We never believed he left,” the victim’s brother told WCNC. “He circled the block, waited outside our home until the police left, and then came back.”

Rock Hill police told the New York Post that eight officers went to Hubbard’s home after the initial shooting but couldn’t find him. Investigators added that they believed Tidwell was not his “intended target.”

“It was somebody else our suspect had an issue with, and he thought the best way to solve this was to engage in violence, which is horrendous,” police said.

Tidwell’s family told WCNC she was deeply loved.

“My daughter was kind, compassionate, she loved her dog Chucky, she loved her family,” her mother told WCNC. “I’m a Christian, and I know we are supposed to forgive, but I don’t have forgiveness because my daughter will never come back to me.”

Hubbard is in jail without bond. He is charged with murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.