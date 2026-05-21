‘GET THE… OUT OF HERE!’: New Jersey Man Arrested After Berating Black Woman in Profanity-Laced Tirade in Middle of Busy Street in Viral Video

Police in New Jersey have charged a township resident after a viral confrontation video showed an aggressive man screaming at a woman to get out of his neighborhood during a dispute tied to an alleged bullying incident involving children.

The Mount Laurel Police Department announced that Thomas Diiorio, 40, of Mount Laurel, has been charged with harassment and bias intimidation following an investigation into the May 18 incident in the 3000 block of Saxony Drive.

NJ woman confronts man over alleged bullying incident (Photo Credit: @hoodreport_)

The shocking video, posted by @hoodreport_ on Threads, showed a man in a green shirt yelling at a woman dressed in black in the middle of a busy street while she frantically called for help.

“GET THE F—K OUT OF HERE,” the man screamed. “GO!”

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“CAN SOMEONE CALL THE COPS?” the woman yelled back at onlookers.

The video then cuts out.

According to police, officers initially responded to the scene around 6:26 p.m. after receiving reports of a dispute connected to a prior juvenile incident. Officers separated the parties and conducted a preliminary investigation. At the time, both parents accused each other of wrongdoing, but neither side chose to file criminal complaints.

However, detectives later reviewed video footage submitted to the department on May 20 that allegedly showed Diiorio confronting the female victim during the altercation.

As a result of the follow-up investigation, authorities filed criminal complaints charging Diiorio with harassment under New Jersey statute N.J.S.A. 2C:33-4a and bias intimidation under N.J.S.A. 2C:16-1. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office approved the charges.

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Police said officers took Diiorio into custody without incident and lodged him in the Burlington County Jail pending a court hearing.

Sources close to the situation previously told Atlanta Black Star that the woman had gone to the man’s home to confront him about an alleged bullying incident involving their children.

Before charges were announced, Mount Laurel police confirmed to Atlanta Black Star that the woman in the video had contacted authorities earlier this week and that investigators were looking into the circumstances surrounding both the confrontation and the alleged bullying allegations.

The viral clip quickly sparked outrage online, with many commenters accusing the man of targeting the woman because she was alone.

“They never confront Black men, always Black women, big cowards,” one Threads user commented.

“The thing is, only do it to women because they are COWARDS and can’t step to a MAN,” another person wrote.

“Notice how these racist white men are always attacking Black women but would never do this to a Black man,” another commenter added.