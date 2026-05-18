‘You Apologize!’: White Father’s Public Punishment of Son Using N-Word Draws Praise, Backlash, and Racist Attacks Online

One white child learned that using the N-word is no child’s play.

A white father, apparently out of patience with his son’s offensive behavior toward a group of Black children, left the internet in shock recently when he cursed at his son and made him apologize to the children’s entire family on camera.

A father disciplines his son over using a racist slur in viral video. (Photos: X/LRHN_Cash)

The fed-up dad told his son, “Don’t f*cking put your head down. Look up. That’s coward sh*t.” He then added, “You apologize to every f*cking person here. Period. Now. Go! And you be sincere about it.”

The boy was accused of directing the N-word at a group of children he was playing ball and riding bikes with — a family who had welcomed him into their home at one point. When the African-American mother confronted the child on camera, telling him, “It’s never OK to use that word,” the boy’s father jumped in to finish the sentence: “under any circumstances.”

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The May 12 video posted to X quickly racked up more than two million views, with commenters sharply divided over the father’s actions.

Hundreds of people on social media have expressed surprise and gratitude to the father for immediately “stepping up and correcting the situation” when he learned that his son had used derogatory language.

White kid calls black kid the end word his dad was not having it. Way to go dad. pic.twitter.com/jR7fmgT7RF — LRHN cash (@LRHN_Cash) May 12, 2026

“Honestly, if everyone handled situations like this with discipline and direction, this world could be so much better,” read a top comment. Another wrote, “Man, that’s so respectable, bro. I’ve never seen a white dad do this. Respect bro. This is how we create change.”

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But detractors also came out of the woodwork. Some slammed the dad for his foul language, while others deemed posting a distressing moment involving a minor shamelessly exploitative. The racists showed up, too, calling the dad a “traitor.”

As debate erupted on X, the comments section turned into a minefield. “That boy’s father just betrayed him. That boy won’t ever trust his father again,” one person wrote, which prompted several fierce rebuttals.

“By disciplining him and teaching him to not spread hate?” someone replied. That was followed up with, “Bro what!? He should’ve watched his mouth.” Another noted that the father was teaching his son a valuable lesson. “If an adult says that word in the streets, it might get really dangerous really quickly,” read the comment. “It’s good that a father teaches their son not to say it.”