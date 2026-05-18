‘Look At God’: ‘The Jeffersons’ and ‘227’ Star Marla Gibbs, 94, Goes Viral After Workout Photo Reminds Hollywood She’s Still Not Done

In Hollywood, age has always come with an expiration date — especially for women. But every now and then, a legend reminds the industry that talent, ambition, and purpose don’t retire.

At 94 years old, sitcom icon Marla Gibbs is proving that age really is nothing but a number, pushing positivity and making it clear she still has unfinished business in entertainment.

Marla Gibbs is inspiring fans after the 94-year-old television icon shared a gym workout photo and a powerful message about staying active and enjoying life. (Photo: Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

The beloved star of “The Jeffersons” and “227” recently had social media buzzing after posting a workout photo from the gym alongside a message about refusing to slow down.

“At my age it’s easy to just lay in bed. Then I remember… as long as I’m breathing, I still have a chance to enjoy life,” Gibbs wrote on Instagram. “It’s Never Too Late!!!”

The message immediately resonated with fans who have watched Gibbs survive and thrive through decades in Hollywood. The Emmy-nominated actress referenced her recently released memoir, “It’s Never Too Late,” while also teasing a possible Los Angeles book signing event.

“I’m thinking about having a book signing or book discussion event in LA,” she continued on the Instagram post. “I’ll keep you all updated.”

Fans flooded the comments section with praise and motivation.

“That’s right, Ms. Marla! It’s never too late! What an inspiration you are,” one supporter wrote. Another joked, “Let me get off my couch Miss Martha.” A third person commented, “I don’t think there are enough words in the dictionary to properly express how much I love this! Keep up the great work beautiful.”

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“Beautiful and inspiring keep on keeping on,” another fan added. “Look at God nobody else has any excuses to do some kind of workout,” someone else wrote. “It’s either use it or lose it.”

All of the attention also sparked alarm to some fans.

“I saw you were trending, and was happy to see this. You look great!” another supporter chimed in.

Gibbs’ latest viral moment and new book are bigger than fitness. It’s about resilience.

According to People, the television pioneer recently opened up about the painful realities behind her success in her memoir. Gibbs revealed she endured an emotionally abusive childhood, survived an abusive marriage that lasted nearly two decades and didn’t achieve mainstream acting success until her 40s.

She also detailed surviving a brain aneurysm and stroke in 2006 that nearly took her life.

“Sharing my story hasn’t been easy, but it is a blessing,” Gibbs wrote in another message promoting the memoir. “God has a plan and it’s never too late to fulfill that purpose.”

Even after building one of the most recognizable careers in Black television history, Gibbs insists she still wants to work.

At the 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors in Los Angeles, where she received the Hollywood Legacy Award from former “227” co-star Regina King, Gibbs had the crowd laughing when she reminded producers she is still available.

“They know that I’m ready to work again,” Gibbs joked from the stage. “Anybody got any projects?”

That determination has defined her entire career.

Gibbs famously broke barriers portraying the sharp-tongued Florence Johnston on “The Jeffersons,” appearing in 217 episodes between 1975 and 1985. She later helped reshape Black sitcom history with “227,” where she not only starred as Mary Jenkins but also fought behind the scenes for creative control and authentic representation.

During an appearance on Sherri, Gibbs revealed she personally pushed for key casting decisions that network executives initially resisted.

NBC reportedly did not want actress Jackée Harry for the role of Sandra Clark on “227.” Gibbs fought for her anyway.

“They wanted somebody else but I said I want her because she’s going to work,” Gibbs explained. “But Jackée was hysterical.”

That decision changed television history. In 1987, Harry became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on “227.”

Gibbs also fought to keep a strong Black family structure on the show after producers suggested making her character a single woman.

“I will not do the show without a man,” Gibbs recalled telling producers, insisting that Mary Jenkins remain married to Lester Jenkins, played by Hal Williams.

Now, decades later, Gibbs is still standing, still inspiring and still demanding space in an industry that often overlooks aging actresses.

And at almost at the centennial mark, she is not asking permission to keep going. She’s simply reminding Hollywood — and everybody else — that she never stopped.