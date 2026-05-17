Michigan Groom Stormed Off During a Fight On His Wedding Night — Then Came Back and Ran Over His Best Man While His Bride Tried to Help Cover It Up

A Michigan groom is set to spend the next several decades behind bars after he pleaded no contest to killing his ‘best friend’ and best man on his wedding night.

James Shirah, 24, was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 30 years in prison. He had no prior felonies or misdemeanors, according to People magazine.

Michigan man set to spend 30 years in prison after killing best man (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

Shirah claims he didn’t mean to kill his friend, Terry Taylor, 29, his longtime friend who was his groomsman.

Prosecutors said Shirah deliberately hit the 29-year-old with an SUV after an argument broke out just hours after Shirah married his wife, Savannah Collier, in August 2024 in Flint, Michigan.

Shrirah’s attorney claimed it was an accident.

“There was a fight, an argument, with alcohol involved,” attorney Harrell Milhouse told Court TV. “This is a situation where you have friends — lifelong friends, best friends — and things get out of control.”

People reports Shirah had been drinking all day and left his argument with Taylor for about a minute before returning and killing him.

“When I got to him, all I could see was blood,” a cousin of Taylor’s said during sentencing, according to People. “I hope they throw the book at you.”

ABC12 reports Collier was accused of failing to cooperate with authorities during the investigation of the crash.

“I will forever be sorry,” Shirah said during sentencing, according to MLive. “It was not intentional. That was my best friend. … I accept full responsibility for my actions that night.”

Shirah’s bride pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact last month. ABC12 News reports she may seek a sentence under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. That means if the judge approves, her charge would be dropped.

“Mr. Shirah, I believe that you are not a criminal. You are, however, a killer,” the judge said during sentencing, according to MLive.

Shirah was sentenced to 225 months in prison.