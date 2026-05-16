‘Imagine Being Told That’: Tito Jackson’s Son Reveals the Painful Reason His Father Never Reached the Same Fame as Michael Jackson

For decades, Tito Jackson stood in one of the most complicated positions in music history: a founding member of one of the biggest groups ever, while constantly being compared to arguably the greatest entertainer the world has ever seen.

Now, his son Taj Jackson is speaking candidly about the emotional damage that came with living in Michael Jackson’s shadow.

(Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The conversation exploded online after someone questioned why the other members of the Jackson 5 never reached Michael Jackson’s level of solo success. Taj, a member of the R&B group 3T, answered directly in a deeply personal post shared on X.

I’ll answer since this is a very sensitive subject to me. Imagine since you were a teenager being told by everyone that you are worthless without your younger brother and you should thank him for everything you have. That’s exactly what my dad had to deal with his whole life. He… https://t.co/E2J912n858 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) May 14, 2026

“I’ll answer since this is a very sensitive subject to me,” Taj wrote. “Imagine since you were a teenager being told by everyone that you are worthless without your younger brother and you should thank him for everything you have. That’s exactly what my dad had to deal with his whole life. He told me that personally on multiple occasions. What do you think that does to your self esteem and life?”

The post ignited emotional reactions across X, where fans debated whether Tito and the other Jackson brothers were unfairly minimized because Michael became such a once-in-a-generation superstar.

“None of them were worthless, they are all legends and I’m glad I saw them perform in 2024,” one person wrote.

Another user added, “This is why I push back every time I see disrespectful comments about any Jackson. Everyone mattered. There would be no Michael Jackson without his brothers.”

A third person argued, “Any Jackson would get compared to MJ. Who could ever escape that level of star power?”

Others took a harsher approach.

“Perhaps Michael’s brothers were actually NOT as talented as he was. That’s okay to admit,” one critic posted.

“That doesn’t even answer the question. And seeing how your pfp is a photo of you and your uncle Michael instead of you and your deceased father, kinda proves those comments to be correct,” one wrote.

One commenter defended the family against industry bias, saying, “There was no way the media would have allowed multiple Black artists from the same family to be treated with equal amounts of respect and reverence.”

Ironically, without Tito, there may never have been a Jackson 5 at all.

According to Jackson family lore, Joe Jackson discovered Tito secretly playing his guitar as a child in Gary, Indiana. Instead of punishing him, Joe realized the boy had talent. That moment helped launch what became the Jackson 5: Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael. Later, Randy joined the group while sisters Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet all built careers of their own.

Joe Jackson’s parenting style became legendary — and controversial. Michael famously described brutal rehearsals and harsh discipline, while other siblings defended their father’s strictness as protection from the gangs and violence surrounding them in Gary. Even critics, including Michael, acknowledged Joe’s relentless drive helped shape the family’s success.

The Jackson 5’s first four Motown singles — “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I’ll Be There” — all hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a feat never accomplished before.

But once Michael exploded into solo superstardom with “Off the Wall,” “Thriller,” and “Bad,” the conversation around his brothers shifted dramatically. Tito especially became the “quiet Jackson,” often turned into a punchline. Chris Tucker famously joked, “I’m Michael Jackson, you Tito,” while Charles Barkley once publicly asked, “If Tito wasn’t in the Jackson 5, would we miss him?”

According to The Sun, Tito later admitted the comment “crushed” him because he was such a fan of the former Philadelphia 76ers forward.

Still, Tito himself rarely displayed jealousy.

“Why would I be?” he once said when asked if he envied Michael’s success. “His name is Jackson.”

Despite the endless comparisons, several siblings built massive careers of their own. Janet scored 10 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, Jermaine landed major R&B successes including “Let’s Get Serious,” and Rebbie and La Toya found chart success in their own lanes.

After years of managing his sons Taj, Taryll, and T.J. in 3T, Tito launched a blues career that earned widespread respect. His 2016 album “Tito Time” featured Big Daddy Kane, and the single “Get It Baby” landed on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart — making Tito the final Jackson sibling to earn a solo Billboard hit.

Following Tito’s death in 2024, Taj shared an emotional tribute on Facebook.

“The truth is I am not okay, and I don’t know if I ever will be,” Taj wrote. “He was the man I looked up to my entire life — my father, my hero.”

For years, Tito Jackson may have been treated as the “forgotten” Jackson brother. But to many fans — and especially to his family — he remained the steady heartbeat of one of music’s greatest dynasties.