‘Didn’t Want my Kind Living Here’: 80-Year-Old Veteran Viciously Attacked in Florida Hate Crime, People Say Trump’s Rhetoric Is to Blame

A Florida man is accused of attacking an 80-year-old veteran outside his home in what is now being referred to as a hate crime, and the internet is blaming the Trump administration for encouraging similar incidents.

Atlanta Black Star confirmed Kyle Parrish, 37, is in the Sumter County Jail with no bond as of Thursday. He has been there since April 30, days after authorities say he attacked 80-year-old Dr. Otis Lane.

Kyle Parrish is accused of attacking Dr. Otis Lane at his Florida home. (Photos: FOX35)

FOX35 reported that Parrish knocked on the front door of Lane’s home last month in The Villages. The interaction was caught on camera.

Lane told FOX35 he thought Parrish was a maintenance worker and went outside, where he was confronted and assaulted.

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“He was very angry and told me that he didn’t want my kind living here, and I had better leave,” he said. “I struggled to understand him and asked him to explain.”

According to an affidavit obtained by FOX35, Parrish punched Lane in the face.

“He stepped in front of me, and he hit me so quickly. I didn’t have an option to defend myself or to respond,” Lane told FOX35.

He told Villages News he’d never had a cross word with Parrish or his father, a maintenance worker.

“Listen, I was born in the South under Jim Crow laws, and I’ve had to deal with racism all my life,” Lane reflected to FOX35. “I didn’t get to be Dr. Otis C. Lane by accident. It was through sweat and tears, and in some cases, I was made to feel degraded as a second-class citizen. And I reached this level in my life. The last thing I would think would be a young white man who would come into my development and target me and assault me.”

Villages News reported that Lane is not only a veteran, but a retired educator who is active in leadership at his church and other organizations.

Many people online blamed President Donald Trump and his administration’s rhetoric for the attack, saying he’s normalizing these types of crimes.

“Trump has got all these clowns juiced up. Entitled that they feel they can take the law into their own hands,” @King_Solomon62 wrote on X.

“Thanks to Trump. He is motivating all of this hate, our hate,” @thisflyisweird_ wrote. “It’s a shame that we have a president who is comfortable with America being called racist again, thank you, Donald Trump. You’re one racist guy.”

Meanwhile, FBI data indicates hate crimes surged nearly 20% during Trump’s first term, with hate-motivated murders reaching a 28-year high.

“My dad is a 70-year-old Black veteran. I would be in first appearance this morning behind this s—t,” @StraitPressure wrote.

It appears that Parrish was granted a $20,000 bond at one point. However, that has since been revoked after the incident was classified as a hate crime.

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