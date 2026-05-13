‘Disturbing’: Ex-Cop Who Talked About Harming Black People and Planned Mass Shooting at New Orleans Festival Had 200 Rounds of Ammo, Authorities Say

An ex-cop who once talked of harming Black people has been arrested and charged after authorities say he plotted to carry out a mass shooting at a festival in New Orleans.

Christopher Gillum, 45, stands accused of making terroristic threats. He was taken into custody on April 22 at a hotel in Destin, Florida. But he was extradited to Louisiana to face the charge on Tuesday.

Christopher Gillum, 45, faces a terroristic threats charge for allegedly planning to carry out a mass shooting in New Orleans. (Photos: Facebook/Oskaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Oskaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Gillum allegedly planned to travel to a festival in New Orleans to execute a mass shooting, then commit “suicide by cop.”

A day before his arrest, Gillum’s family reported the 45-year-old missing, according to WWNY. Family members told law enforcement that he had a gun and “expressed recent threats to harm Black people.” They also reported he had a history of self-harm.

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Authorities tracked him down to the hotel using an automated license plate reader system.

Inside his hotel room, local deputies found a handgun and roughly 200 rounds of ammunition.

He’s currently being held in the Oskaloosa County jail pending extradition to Louisiana.

“This disturbing case highlights how technology like FLOCK and strong partnerships between agencies can help prevent potential violence and bring wanted fugitives into custody safely before a tragedy could occur,” said Sheriff Eric Aden.

Gillum was once a police officer in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where he worked from 2004 to 2019.

Gillum was hired by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer in 2023. He became a deputy with the agency in 2025, then resigned. He was awarded “Officer of the Month” in June 2025.

Authorities did not say which festival Gillum planned to target. However, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which started on April 23, sent a statement after his arrest.

Gillum is facing up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.