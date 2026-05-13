‘What!’: Alabama Woman Confesses to Killing Husband While He Sat in Recliner Watching TV — But One Detail Hidden in Her Phone Blew the Case Wide Open

It’s not every day that someone confesses to a crime that could lead them to 20 years of life in prison. But right is right and wrong is wrong, so it does happen.

A Russellville, Alabama, woman is sitting behind bars after she shot and killed her own husband of 15 years on Mother’s Day, investigators say.

Authorities received a 911 call from a woman admitting she shot her husband in their home on Duncan Creek Road around 7:30 p.m. on May 10.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said 65-year-old Sheri Mitchell-Clutts was arrested after she immediately confessed to shooting 69-year-old Timothy Clutts that evening.

Her story has since spiraled after investigators realized she allegedly gave two accounts about what led to the shooting — and two different reasons for why she pulled the trigger.

Sheri Mitchell-Clutts with her husband Timothy Clutts in happier times (left) and after her arrest in connection with his slaying (right). (Photos: Sheri Mitchell-Clutts/Facebook; Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

For some, the case became a chilling reminder of how someone can be easily irritated inside a relationship that can sometimes explode in unimaginable ways.

Police found husband Timothy Clutts with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Initially, Mitchell-Clutts told 911 operators she was a domestic violence victim, naming her husband as her abuser, WAFF reported. She insisted that her husband had threatened her for quite some time before that fatal evening.

“There’s a number of cases where someone does something like this,” Oliver admitted about her confession.

“You’re actually having to track them down and find them and build evidence based on the scene. And in this situation she was pretty open. Which, you know, leads us to a bunch of questions, you know, what might have been going on with her,” the sheriff added.

Yet, when authorities looked at phone records, no domestic calls had been made in the last six years, says Oliver.

The incident took place while Mitchell-Clutts was home recovering from open-heart surgery weeks earlier.

She claimed she got her gun and put it by the bed in her room for protection in case he returned.

Mitchell-Clutts later changed her story to allege that Clutts kept bothering her by coming into her room and she was annoyed.

The ongoing investigations suggest she left the room, went to her husband, who was sitting in the living room and fired at him as he watched television.

As the story spread online, the reactions quickly turned into a mix of suspicion, dark humor, and condolences. “Say, what?” noted a shocked observer.

“There had to be more to this story. Was she pressured to say she was just annoyed?” one person questioned, while another joked, “I mean he was probably asking where something was or what was for dinner….”

Others took the situation even further, with one commenter writing, “Lol, if that’s the solution for ending annoyance, there wouldn’t be a woman left alive.”

Some focused on the surgery itself, speculating, “It looks like she had open heart surgery. If he was stressing her, technically it was life threatening as it could have caused a heart attack.”

Meanwhile, jokes like “She got the wrong heart put in” and “Did she have a change of heart following the surgery?” also surfaced as others simply shared condolences with the family. “My sincerest condolences to those that lost their family member.”

It’s unclear how long Clutts had been bothering Mitchell-Clutts, who had surgery on April 27, according to her Facebook. Updates about her status were posted on her page over the next two days by someone who kept referring to her by her first name.

Mitchell-Clutts returned with a post, presumably written by herself, on May 1. “Update….I’m doing good and am at home! Thank you all for your prayers!” she wrote.

Mitchell-Clutts is a grandmother of 10. In 2024, she revealed that Timothy had bought her two diamond bands to match her wedding ring.

The accused woman is currently being held in Franklin County Jail without bond.























