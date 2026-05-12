‘They Told Me What You Did!’: Florida Woman Harasses Boys Out Fishing, Then the Grandfather Showed Up — and Her Teeth Hit the Ground

Well, that’s a new one.

A gray-haired woman out walking her dog got into a tense confrontation with a man because his grandchildren were fishing in a lake. In the heat of the moment, she pulled out her fake teeth and waved her “spitty dentures” in his face.

The waterside drama unfolded at a park on Marco Island, Florida, and ended with a group of children hollering, “Get out of here, Karen,” and her dentures landing in the dirt. The woman allegedly scolded the kids after they cast lines into a man-made lake in a local park, a popular spot for catch-and-release fishing — and the news got back to pops.

Video screenshots show confrontation between two adults at Florida park. (Photos: Instagram/Atlanta Black Star)

“Lady, ya hear me? Don’t be harassing them. They told me what you did,” he called out, “Mind your business. Don’t you talk to my grandkid. You have no right.”

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The woman initially yelled back from a reasonable distance, but being called a “Karen” by one of the boys seemed to send her over the edge. She stepped up to the man for a nose-to-nose screaming match that took an unexpected turn when she brandished her unusual weapon of choice.

The grandfather, who apparently has the mouth of a sailor, let loose a string of expletives and insults as he spoke his mind. He then grabbed the woman’s hand and twisted it back, forcing her to drop the teeth, stirring up a bit of controversy in the comments. But most cheered him on, saying she touched him first. “That’s right, grandpa,” exclaimed one. “If you remove your teeth and try to shove them in my face, it’s over.”

One viewer joked, “I’m staying with grandpa every summer!” Over on Atlanta Black Star’s official Instagram, a viewer chimed in, “I would’ve thrown them in the damn water.”

Another commenter marveled, “They all have the same scream. It’s like they went to Karen University.”

Though the man remains unidentified, the now viral video was posted by the official Marco Island Sharks Instagram account on May 10, with a caption that speaks to the difficulty of modern parenting.

“People wonder why kids stay locked inside on video games and phones all day,” it read in part. “Maybe instead of bitter people policing families enjoying Florida’s outdoors, we should encourage kids to get outside, learn respect for nature, and spend time with their parents instead of screens. A kid holding a fishing rod [in] the city park should never bother anyone and should be applauded!”