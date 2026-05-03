A School Cop Body-Slammed a 14-Year-Old Girl So Hard She Suffered a Brain Injury — After Months of Investigation, He Got 2 Days Suspension and Kept His Job

A North Carolina school resource officer who body-slammed a female high school student has been suspended without pay, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officer Hasun Rogers “slammed” freshman Ke’Nadie Cathey to the ground, on her back and head, the letter, obtained by The Charlotte Observer, said. She “immediately lost consciousness and experienced a seizure as a result,” the letter said.

A Charlotte, North Carolina, officer has been suspended after body-slamming Charlotte high school student Ke’Nadie Cathey, causing her to have seizure. (Photos: The Charolette Observer/X @officer_lew)

Cathey’s attorney, Michael Littlejohn, told The Charlotte Observer she had suffered a “serious brain injury” after the Oct. 31 incident.

WBTV reports learned months after the incident that Rogers was only suspended for two days. He was also removed as the school’s resource officer. He was not terminated.

A viral video of the incident shows a crowd of people in a bus lot, watching a fight. You then see a police officer in the middle of the crowd holding a stun gun as he picks up a female student and slams her.

Shakera Rorie, Cathey’s mother, told The Charlotte Observer all she knows is that her daughter got into a fight at school before the officer slammed her to the ground.

BREAKING🚨: A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer has been suspended without pay after bodycam and cellphone footage went viral showing him body-slamming a female student during a chaotic, violent brawl at a high school bus loading area.



An internal review determined the… pic.twitter.com/IdEK0yzSR9 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) April 21, 2026

The Observer reported Rogers’ suspension is a result of an ongoing internal affairs investigation that was completed just last month.

“Everybody’s upset and angry and feeling overprotective about the whole situation,” Rorie told the Observer. “We just want something done, and this never happened to us before, so we don’t even know what steps to take.”

In November, the family held a press conference outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, holding signs that read “DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR KE’NADIE.”

Comments on the video were mixed, but all called for more context about the incident.

“IDK if I’d punish the officer, but I definitely wouldn’t have man-handled her full force face-first,” commented @Plane_Trotter on X.

“Wow! Awfully rough on that poor girl!! I have to say, I support the blue wholeheartedly, but that seemed excessive,” Joseph Lafferty commented.

“Excessive force is being used all over the place. He didn’t just put her on the ground to stop her. He slammed her head and entire body. It’s a wonder she is not dead. Maybe brain damage,” @Carolbartley511 said.

“This is nothing new, police have been BEATING AND KILLING PEOPLE for decades, but remember when people see this happening to cops they CHEER, AND WE KNOW WHY THEY CHEER. People hate cops now,” David Yorker said on X.

Rogers was suspended this week without pay for excessive force.

The Observer obtained a letter signed by CMPD Chief Estella Patterson and Internal Affairs Maj. Brian Trull lays out what happened.

According to the letter, West Charlotte High School’s principal approached him on Oct. 31 and warned him about a “potential gang fight after school dismissal.”

When students were dismissed, many began running towards the parking lot, where Rogers and two other CMPD officers were, according to the Observer.

That’s when officers “alerted dispatch to a large crowd forming and requested additional units to help with crowd control.” School staff were also there.

The Observer reports Rogers drew his Taser, scanned the crowd, and “pressed the arc button to disperse the crowd.” A Taser’s arc button causes it to zap as a warning.

After the fight broke up, Rogers saw a student assaulting another student. Again, the Observer reports Rogers “stood up and pressed the arc button to disperse the crowd.”

Cathey punched a staff member and a student on the ground, The Observer reported, and Rogers pushed her away.

“Officer Rogers then wrapped his arms around Miss Cathey’s upper body while still holding his TASER in his left hand,” the letter obtained by the Observer said. “Officer Rogers lifted Miss Cathey off the ground, above his waist, while she flailed her arms. Officer Rogers stated he was struck.”

When he slammed her down and she had a seizure, he called for paramedics, the Observer reports.

The police department has yet to comment on Rogers’ new position.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to CMPD for a statement. We have yet to hear back.

It is unclear if Cathey’s family is seeking legal action.