‘Truly Sickening:’ Texas Karen Kicks Man’s Corvette, Demands He ‘Certify’ He Heard Her, Then Calls Him a Slur — Here’s Why She Says She’s Justified

The internet is outraged after a woman took an argument too far at a Texas gas station by kicking a man’s luxury car and calling him “retarded.”

The video, posted Wednesday by @Thefactsdude on X, shows a woman kicking a black Corvette parked at a gas pump.

Karen kicks a man’s luxury car at a Texas gas station (Photo: X: @thefactsdude)

“Do you certify what I am saying to you, sir? Alright, well, call the police and have them enforce the law,” she yelled at the man inside the car, while plugging her ears.

“You just kicked my vehicle, ma’am,” the driver calmly replied.

“Do you understand?”

Texas Karen kicks man’s Corvette at gas station, demands he “certify” he heard her, then calls him retarded



A woman in Texas, claiming she has tinnitus, confronted a man at a gas station right after he started his Corvette.



She walked over, kicked his car to get his attention,… pic.twitter.com/tEETn65pQX — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) April 29, 2026

“BACK AWAY FROM MY CAR.”

The woman claimed in the video that she has tinnitus, a condition characterized by a ringing, buzzing, or hissing sound in the ears or head. According to the Mayo Clinic, while the condition is not a disease itself, it is a symptom of auditory system issues.

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It seems the woman justified her actions by telling the man her condition.

But the woman did not stop yelling at the driver, even as he calmly walked around her in the video.

“Are you f—king retarded? Do you have mental retardation?” she asked the driver. “Your d–k must be the size of a peanut.”

The video shows the scratch on the luxury vehicle that the woman left behind. You can see on the driver’s side door handle white marks, seemingly from the woman’s shoe.

“Nice ride man, too bad you had to put up with that piece of s—t,” @Tonyb49184474 wrote on X.

“Start a problem then call the cops, Karen. One of my favorites,” @mikewalersb added.

“This is the perfect example of the kind of despicably lonely and pathetically sad people like this woman, who literally has nothing better to do than annoy others. Truly sickening,” @d3w3yw3b3r said on X.

“What is wrong with people today? I think she is the one that is mental,” @JonChesser1 commented.

It’s unclear where in Texas this took place and if police are investigating.