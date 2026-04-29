‘Treated Him Like a Piece of Trash’: Young Boys, Ages 12 to 14, Face Charges After Allegedly Beating Mentally Disabled Man

Six boys between the ages of 12 and 14 were arrested and charged after allegedly beating and robbing a Texas man with mental disabilities.

Authorities say the beating happened Easter Sunday in Wharton, Texas.

Darrell Norman Williams was beaten by a group of kids, ages 12 to 14, as he was riding his bike on Easter Sunday. (Photo: Screenshot/KTRK)

Daniel Norman Williams told KTRK he was riding his bike that evening when a group of young boys approached him and started throwing objects at him.

“The dudes were just chucking bottles at me and rocks and stuff,” Williams said. “I do nothing to them. I said nothing to them.”

White Man Pulled a Knife on a Black Truck Driver Just Trying to Shop — Now He’s Sitting in Jail on a $5 Million Bond for Surviving

The group approached him and knocked him to the ground before repeatedly kicking and punching him while one of the assailants recorded the beating on his cellphone.

“They kicked him all in his head and all in his gut, all of that. They literally took the bottom half of his pants down and ripped them apart,” said Diondre Brown, who has served as Williams’ caregiver for nearly 15 years.

Footage of the incident was sent to local law enforcement four days after the attack. Soon after, police took all six suspects into custody.

All of the attackers are between 12 and 14 years old, according to police. Their identities are not being released since they are minors. Two of the suspects were released to their parents, while the other four remain in custody at a juvenile detention center.

They were charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

“They took his bike. They took his shoes,” Brown said. “They treated him like a piece of trash.”

In a similar case out of Washington, D.C., five teenage girls were all convicted of charges for brutally stomping a 64-year-old disabled man to death in 2023. The beating death was caught on cellphone video. All five of the girls were between the ages of 12 and 15.

Last year, two California teens, ages 14 and 15, were charged with the murder of a 66-year-old man after they allegedly beat and stomped him to death while he slept outside a church. The teens even removed some of the victim’s clothing before leaving him to die.