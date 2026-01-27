‘Undo the Mess’: White Parents File Emergency Lawsuit After Florida IVF Clinic Mix-Up Leaves Them Raising a Baby of a Different Race

A Florida mother who just gave birth to her newborn daughter last month is now suing an IVF clinic after learning that her child has “no genetic relationship” to her or her partner.

The lawsuit was filed in the Palm Beach Circuit Court and names the Fertility Center of Orlando as a defendant, The Independent reported.

The complaint states that the couple underwent in vitro fertilization treatment at the clinic. In March 2025, the mother was implanted with an embryo, and she later gave birth to a healthy baby girl in December.

However, the parents, who are both “racially Caucasian,” noticed that their child appeared to belong to a different racial background.

The couple developed an “intensely strong emotional bond” with the baby, according to the lawsuit, but believe she “should legally and morally be united with her genetic parents.” They’re also concerned that another woman might be carrying their biological child.

The couple “have an equally compelling right to be fully informed of the disposition of their own embryos and to be relieved of the ever-increasing mental anguish of not knowing whether a child or children belonging to them are in someone else’s care,” the lawsuit continues.

The Fertility Center of Orlando released a statement acknowledging the mistake and said an investigation is being conducted to determine what happened during the in vitro treatment:

“We are actively cooperating with an investigation to support one of our patients in determining the source of an error that resulted in the birth of a child who is not genetically related to them. Multiple entities are involved in this process, and all parties are working diligently to help identify when and where the error may have occurred. Our priority remains transparency and the well-being of the patient and child involved. We will continue to assist in any way that we can, regardless of the outcome of the investigation.”

The couple’s attorney said they hope to introduce their baby to her biological parents soon and hope they can track down their genetic child.

“Our clients love this little girl but are every day aware that they have a moral obligation to find and notify her biological parents, as it is in the best interest of the child that her genetic parents are provided the option to raise her as their own,” attorney Mara Hatfield told USA Today.

According to WKMG, the couple’s lawsuit demands emergency relief that will compel the clinic to disclose details of their treatment and case to all other relevant patients so they can determine whether the girl is another couple’s biological child, and if they received that couple’s embryos instead.

The complaint also demands that the clinic pay for genetic testing for all relevant patients and their children over the past five years, while the facility had custody of the couple’s embryos. Finally, the suit asks for the clinic to disclose any discrepancy in the parentage of the children of all patients whose birth resulted from embryo implantation over the last five years.

“The heartbreaking and unexplained invitro fertilization errors described in our recently filed lawsuit remain unresolved. While our clients continue to fall more deeply in love with a beautiful little girl who is someone else’s child, they are also living with the unbearable knowledge that there may be one or more of their own children unknowingly in the care of strangers.

“It is unimaginable how such mistakes could have happened, and it is inexcusable how the doctor and clinic responsible for those mistakes could be running from the consequences of their reckless conduct. It is a mystery why they are refusing to voluntarily cooperate in trying to undo the mess they have created, but that refusal has required us to seek emergency court intervention and may soon require a broad public appeal for help,” an attorney for the couple told WKMG.