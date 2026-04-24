‘She Broke My Tooth!’: Belligerent White Female Passenger Handcuffed and Hauled Out Airport After Hair-pulling Tussle with a Black Mother Defending Young Son

That was a lot of turbulence for a flight that never took off.

A belligerent white female passenger was handcuffed and hauled out of the airport after a hair-pulling tussle with a Black mother who was defending her young son.

Video screenshots show two women who were involved in an altercation at Orlando International Airport. (Photos: TikTok/santijirey.fan_358)

A series of videos has resurfaced on TikTok, showing the chaos caused on a Spirit Airlines flight by a white woman from St. Louis, Missouri, who pushed a child, became physical with his mother, and then pretended to be the victim to police.

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From her knocked-out tooth to her expletive-filled meltdown during her arrest, viewers can’t stop watching, even two years after the incident. She might never have been charged if a flight attendant hadn’t spoken to the police, identifying her as the instigator.

“Entitled Karen pushes child while boarding flight and attacks his mother,” reads the caption to the viral videos, which were uploaded to TikTok by Santijirey.fan__358 on April 17.

The first in the three-part series opens with an evacuated flight at Orlando International Airport, as a Black mother tells police, “She touched my child, and then she touched me.” The mother, flying with three children, including an infant, was installing car seats while her older son waited in the aisle during boarding. According to the mother, the white woman shoved her son aside in her rush to her seat. Before the flight took off, the mother approached to have a word.

“I went to her and said next time you address the parent, you don’t address the child. You don’t put your hands on anybody’s child.”

However, instead of backing off, the white woman began screaming, “Get out of my seat!” and eyewitnesses said she grabbed the Black mother’s braids — and pulled.

“That’s when I reacted,” the mother told police. “I grabbed her by her hair, and that’s when she went to go bite me.” But in the end, it was the white woman who lost a tooth.

“She came back to my seat and broke my tooth,” the woman told police after the scuffle. She and her African-American husband, who claimed to work in a District Attorney’s office, said they planned to press battery charges. “She walked back to my seat and punched me in the nose and took my tooth out. She’s going to jail.”

According to a follow-up video, police appeared flummoxed by the conflicting accounts, but then a flight attendant stepped in to set the record straight.

“Can you say who touched who first?” asked the police.

“The one with the tooth,” responded the attendant, who was scratched during the fight. “She grabbed her by the hair, by the braids.”

But when it came time to make an arrest, the situation continued to spin out of control. A follow-up video shows the cantankerous woman thrashing about and screaming at officers, ironically yelling, “Don’t touch me.”

The woman took aim at a female officer, calling her a “full-time wannabe” and a “nobody.” At one point, she inexplicably asked the female officer, “Are you getting off on this?” and told her, “Sit the f*ck down, you ugly b-tch.”

After struggling for minutes, she was finally restrained in a wheelchair and rolled out of the airport, still fuming. According to the video, she was transported to the Orange County Corrections Department and Jail, where she would be allowed to post bond.

“Catching charges instead of flights,” wrote one commenter. Another stated, “She showed they arrested the right person.”