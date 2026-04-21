‘Is That Really Her?’: Lori Loughlin Debuts a Striking New Look in Comeback Moment — But Fresh Drama Over Her Estranged Husband’s Younger Date Steals Focus

Lori Loughlin looks like she’s having a comeback moment.

Years after a scandalous controversy that reshaped her family’s public image, the “Full House” actress is slowly making her way back into the glitz and glamorous Hollywood scene. For many observers, this is considered a big deal, primarily since past appearances have been few and far between since the family’s 2019 college admissions scandal.

However, the timing is raising eyebrows as her estranged husband continues to flaunt his much younger girlfriend, while still legally married.

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin attended a gala this week with her daughter, flaunting a shocking new look, following her separation from her husband. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/GC Images)

‘Looks Like His Wife’: Lori Loughlin’s Estranged Husband Sparks Controversy for Stepping Out with Woman Half His Age After Separation

The 61-year-old made a surprise appearance at a recent event alongside her daughter, Olivia Jade. The twp paired for an evening that felt less like a routine appearance and more like a carefully watched return to familiar territory.

This time, however, the focus shifted to fashion, family, and a mother-daughter pairing determined to show they were moving forward together.

Loughlin arrived at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Opening Gala for the David Geffen Galleries in a strappy silver dress with a dramatic high slit that revealed coordinating metallic heels.

Images published online showed her polished but bold look, equipped with a fresh new hairstyle — a sleek bob with bangs that marked a clear departure from her signature long brunette locks.

David Robert Naumann, her hairstylist, dished on her new hair in US Weekly’s Instagram post after people on social media thought it was a weave. He confirmed in the comment section, “It’s not a wig. I’d know ;).”

Loughlin went for a soft and classic makeup look, with rosy cheeks and a pink lip that added warmth to the shimmering ensemble.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Lori Loughlin attend LACMA's Opening Gala in Los Angeles, CA 🖤 📸: Getty, Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/a1NVWQEIkd — Page Six (@PageSix) April 17, 2026

Standing beside her, Olivia Jade offered a striking contrast in a sheer black halter-neck gown that flowed into a peplum skirt with a delicate train. She styled her hair in a low ponytail, leaving a few strands loose to frame her face, creating a modern, understated finish that complemented her mother’s glamorous update.

Once images from the evening began circulating online, People readers quickly filled with reactions that ranged from supportive to sharply critical. Some commenters focused on how closely the two women resembled one another.

“Thought her daughter was Lori. Go Lori you are single and ready to mingle,” one person wrote, capturing the lighthearted tone many viewers adopted.

Others were less generous, with one commenter remarking, “Pretty on the outside, ugly on the inside.” Another observer offered a blunt opinion, calling them “Pretty people with no purpose.”

A fourth commenter expressed surprise at Loughlin’s updated look, asking, “Hugh?? Is that really her?? Now she looks like the masses so sad.”

One final voice weighed in on the transformation itself, writing, “She messed up her face for nothing. she was already gorgeous. now she looks like gina gershon, and while ms gershon is gorgeous, that’s not aunt becky’s face.”

The renewed attention surrounding the gala also arrived during a period of personal change for the actress.

Reports in late 2025 surfaced that her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had been seen spending time with a younger stylist not long after news of their separation became public. The sightings sparked conversation about the shifting dynamics within the family after nearly three decades of marriage.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated after 28 years of marriage.



Both previously served prison time for their roles in the college admissions scandal. pic.twitter.com/3xOT7SExUQ — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) October 3, 2025

While details remain private, the public appearances added another layer of curiosity about how both individuals are navigating life after going their separate ways.

The family’s name also remains tied to the college admissions scandal that first brought them into headlines years earlier.

When college admissions dreams collided with privilege and desperation, the result was “Operation Varsity Blues” — a 2019 scandal that exposed how far wealthy families would go to game elite universities.

At the center was consultant William “Rick” Singer, who ran a college prep company authorities say funneled bribe money to coaches willing to list applicants as athletic recruits. Applications also included falsified personal details to boost acceptance odds. Singer later pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges, serving time in federal prison.

Among the most high-profile defendants were Loughlin and her then-husband, fashion designer Giannulli, who paid Singer roughly $500,000 to secure their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California using fabricated rowing credentials.

Loughlin admitted her role in 2020, serving two months behind bars, paying a $150,000 fine, and completing community service. Giannulli was sentenced to five months of prison and fined $250,000.

Those lingering memories continue to shape public perception whenever the family reappears in the spotlight.

Still, the atmosphere at the gala suggested a different focus — one centered on resilience and visibility rather than past missteps.

Loughlin and Olivia Jade walked the carpet with confident smiles, pausing for photographers and greeting guests as if reclaiming a familiar rhythm. Their coordinated looks, one shimmering in silver and the other draped in sheer black, created a visual reminder that even after difficult chapters, new moments can still shine under the lights.