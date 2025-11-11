‘Looks Like His Wife’: Lori Loughlin’s Estranged Husband Sparks Controversy for Stepping Out with Woman Half His Age After Separation

Mossimo Giannulli, the estranged husband of disgraced actress Lori Loughlin, is seeing a new woman more than a month after the couple revealed their split.

Following nearly three decades of marriage, the pair have reportedly gone their separate ways. Some outlets claim their relationship had long been marked by tension stemming from their daughter’s college admissions scandal in 2019.

This is the second time Giannulli has been caught with the 30-year-old stylist named Hannah Harrison, and fans couldn’t help but notice their chemistry. Although Harrison previously denied anything romantic between the two, their latest night out told a different story.

Lori Loughlin's estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was seen with a new woman weeks after revealing split from his wife.

On Nov. 8, paparazzi caught the pair out together at Zouk nightclub in West Hollywood, California. 62-year-old Giannulli, who is 30 years Harrison’s senior, went for a chic leather jacket outfit.

Under the black jacket, he wore a black shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes. Harrison matched his style wearing a similar leather jacket in a shade of brown and complemented with a faded black pair of jeans and black shoes.

According to Page Six, photographers that witnessed the outing claim that the two went back to the 32-year-old Harrison’s place.

“Gross. He looks like her grandfather…” one fan reacted to the news and the photos in Page Six’s comments.

Another said, “The woman he is photographed with looks like his wife/daughters – very similar features.”

A third person criticized them even further and said, “I cannot think of anything more tiring, tiresome, and embarrassing than hitting the nightclubs past 40 years old. For a stylist, she has no style.”

Taking jabs at his look, another wrote, “He is so lost and looks it–62, bone thin and full on crisis of aging. He will never do better than Lori Loughlin–BUT she can do much better than him.

A fith said, “Mossimo turned into an old man, no wonder Lori left him.”

Another person wrote, “He is just elderly as heck and trying too hard. Time for bed, grandad. Moss is giving aging creepster vibes. Painfully thin and desperate to be young and hip.”

A fourth person who had a different perspective wrote, “Leveling up. Good for him!”

Just hours after news of Giannulli and Loughlin’s separation after 28 years of marriage broke online, he and Harrison were spotted at the valet of a shopping center picking up his car after shooting a commercial for his luxury G/FORE Supply store.

But she told Us Weekly a day later that she was there to work and that there was nothing more than a friendship there.

“He was introducing me to the guys there so I could pull clothes [for Giannulli’s brand G/FORE]. I was there shopping, and as I was leaving I saw the photographers,” she explained.

She added, “We did not drive together. We drove separately.”

Giving more clarity to the nature of their relationship, Harrison explained, “We were not there together [and] we are not dating. We are good friends. He was just meeting me at the store.”

In addition to being a stylist, Harrison is also the owner of a cosmetics brand called TYS (Treat Yourself) Beauty. She and her twin sister Haylee founded the cruelty-free vegan brand together in 2013.

When news broke about Loughlin and Giannulli’s separation, the “Full House” star’s representative told People, “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”

Weeks later, an unidentified source told the same outlet that “things have never been the same” ever since they weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together.

The former couple share two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 27. They made headlines after the revelation that their parents paid $500,000 to a college admissions fixer to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Both parents pleaded guilty to committing wire and mail fraud and had to go behind bars for an extended period of time. Loughlin spent two months in prison and Giannulli spent five months.

But what caused their split? More than three weeks ago, an alleged friend of Loughlin’s, who was not identified, told Page Six that “incriminating texts” were the final straw for her relationship with Giannulli.

“Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages,” the purported friend said without explaining what was said in the messages. “Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse.”

According to Loughlin’s on-screen husband on “Full House,” John Stamos, Giannulli is to blame for their split.

On the Oct. 20 episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, Stamos told Josh Peck and Ben Stoffer, “Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core. And she put up with a lot over the years for this guy.”

Though he didn’t explain what it is that Giannulli did, he did share, “I will never talk to him again.”

Neither of their daughters have come forward publicly about their reaction to their parents’ split.