‘Please Go to Hell’: Black High Schooler Deletes Social Media After White Woman Criticized Her Prom Dress and It Sparked Controversy

A high schooler deleted her Threads account after comments about her prom dress sparked debate over what is considered “appropriate” for a high schooler to wear to prom.

It all began after @sexyyp._ posted a picture of herself in a silver, very high-cut dress, posing in front of a luxury car adorned with roses.

High schoolers being made fun of online for prom dresses (Photos: Threads @sexyyp._ and @natashahuey5)

“Seriously, why are so many young Black children wearing too revealing attire, while posing with vehicles and cash? What is the statement they are expressing?” commented @natashahuey5.

Upset with the comment, another user, Kiandria Demone, went to @natashahuey5’s page and saw a series of pictures she recently shared of her daughter’s prom.

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“Reminiscing about Autumn Geneva’s prom. We had fun exploring the 1920’s attire. Accessories are a must! The kids had a BLAST,” @natashahuey5 wrote in her caption.

The high schooler was wearing a blue flapper dress, topped with a corset decorated with feathers. She also had on silver high heels and black gloves.

“I KNOW YOU F—KING LYING!!! Imagine commenting on what Black children are doing for prom, then sending yours out looking like that!!! This child is wearing glorified lingerie and Payless shoes. Please go to hell,” Demone commented.

Both posts have since been deleted, along with @sexyyp._’s account. According to commenters, @natashahuey deleted the comments, but not before other posts she made were unearthed.

“She deleted that post so fast! Could dish it out, but couldn’t take it,” @wikkedlilgrrl wrote on Threads.

Other commenters online shared their opinions on the two dresses.

“THANK YOU, some of these outfits over the past 5 years are downright ridiculous! It just keeps getting worse each year. Between the wigs, lashes, nails, make-up, and flesh-colored lace, it’s like, are these teenagers or mid-30-year-old and up women? As a community, we have to do better,” said @no1cndoitbetter.

“Soooo, I kinda agree. Second girl is wearing a corset, but it’s completely opaque. First girl…def not appropriate. Corsets like that are common for a lot of prom dresses, so it’s not ‘glorified lingerie,’ take a look at Windsor’s site. But her dress slit damn near up to the hoo-hah, and she’s a lot bustier, which is okay, but to show hella cleavage? But she’s a high schooler? Oh okay. These kids are going to the prom to look like JT. So I think Miss Karen is right, you’re j sensitive,” @limahwentprivate commented on Threads.

“I feel extremely bad for both of these girls nobody should be put down by a grown adult for trying to enjoy their prom, you’re complaining about a grown woman commenting on someone’s prom dress but then you’re also a grown woman going and commenting on another child’s prom dress, please just have a problem with the parent and don’t go bullying children,” responded @izzy_rose717.

Another post she commented on featured a couple posing dramatically in front of a piano.

“Prom Season 2026. That white and gold. That gold dress. That white tux with the gold. Those golden sneakers,” @gigiotztyle wrote on Threads.

“Why was the dress not altered for her height? The boy is even stepping all over the bottom. She had to be struggling with that…” @natashahuey5 commented.

When looking through other prom-related posts, @natashahuey5 left positive feedback; it seems she only did so on white high schoolers’ pages.

“Aaww, a pretty princess,” she wrote of one picture of a girl wearing a blue ballgown, posing with her dad.

On another post showing a woman wearing a Confederate flag dress, and another wearing a hot pink cheetah print dress, one user questioned @natashahuey5, “What are these statements?”

“They are questions, not statements,” she replied.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to @natashahuey5. We have not heard back.